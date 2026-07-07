India vs England 2026 3rd T20I Predicted Playing 11: Ravi Bishnoi OUT, Prince Yadav or Suryansh Shedge in mix, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to…

IND vs ENG 2026 3rd T20I: Team India will have to make some changes if they hope to bounce back from four-wicket loss in the second game when take on England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday.

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India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi signs autographs of fans in Nottingham on Monday. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs ENG 2026 3rd T20I Predicted Playing 11: Captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir will have to consider some changes in the playing 11 if they hope to bounce back in the five-match series against England as the two teams face off in the third game at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday. The one big factor which turned the tide towards hosts England in the second match in Manchester was leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s one over in which he conceded 29 runs – including a couple of no-balls.

The Rajasthan Royals leggie ended up conceding 60 runs in his 4 fours as Shreyas Iyer’s side failed to defend 191 runs in the second game. Iyer as India’s T20I skipper has failed to win a single match after being blanked 2-0 in Ireland and the first match of the series against England at Chester-le-Street.

The Indians could consider bringing in Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav to bolster their bowling attack in Nottingham, according to former India cricket Irfan Pathan. “I would like to see only one change in the XI, Prince Yadav coming in for Ravi Bishnoi, unless you expect the pitch to grip and turn. When you play with only two fast bowlers and don’t use Shivam Dube as the third seamer, you might struggle during crucial phases, whether at the death or in the Powerplay, if one of your fast bowlers is going for runs or isn’t in rhythm,” Pathan was quoted as saying on JioStar’s ‘Game Plan’.

“Yes, you would want to squeeze with spin in the middle overs, but having a third fast bowler would make it comparatively easier for the captain to rotate his bowlers. Because instead of conceding 29 runs, had Bishnoi gone for only 12 or 13 in that over, things could have been very different. And Prince Yadav is a good death bowler. He uses slower bouncers and also has a very good Yorker,” Pathan added.

The management could also consider bringing in either all-rounder Suryansh Shedge or Washington Sundar to replace Bishnoi. But Prince Yadav would provide better control with the ball in the death overs.

The visitors are likely to retain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the top, after he became the youngest-ever Indian debutant at the age of 15 years and 99 days in the second T20I on Saturday. With Sooryavanshi in the playing 11, it is unlikely that Sanju Samson will get an opportunity to return.

“A 15-year-old boy playing international cricket is not just the biggest takeaway for the Indian team from that game, but for world cricket. He is inspiring a whole new generation of young boys and girls by saying, ‘If I can do it, you can do it too’. He will be disappointed that he got out for 14 after facing 10 balls, so even in terms of strike rate, he fell a bit short of the standards he has set for himself,” Irfan Pathan said about Sooryavanshi.

“But I liked that he didn’t shy away from playing his natural game. He is a special talent, no doubt, but he needs to make sure he is ready for the plans bowlers will come up with against him,” Pathan added.

England, on the other hand, have announced that they will stick with the same playing 11 under captain Harry Brook. Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue will retain their places after returning to the side in the second game.

#WATCH | England: Teenage Cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi met his fans, clicked selfies with them and signed autographs after Team India’s practice session at Trent Bridge, Nottingham today. India will face England tomorrow (7th July) in the third T20 match of the series. pic.twitter.com/kXN2uRdGd8 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026

India vs England 2026 3rd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav/Suryansh Shedge/ Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue