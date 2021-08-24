3rd Test IND vs ENG in Leeds Weather Forecast

The 3rd Test match between India and England will go underway on August 25 at Headingly, Leeds. Both teams will look to prove their supremacy over each other in the third Test. England suffered a heartbreak defeat in the last Test match at Lord’s. India have been playing dominating cricket in this series so far and if the weather didn’t play a spoilsport in the opening Test, India would have been 2-0 up in the series. India are expected to play with the same XI from the last match, while England will surely make a couple with Dawid Malan and Saqib Mahmood in contention for the place.Also Read - IND vs ENG | Will be Amazed if Ravichandran Ashwin Doesn't Play in 3rd Test: Michael Vaughan

The weather at the Headingly, Leeds is expected to be cloudy. The pacers will play a crucial role in the game and will be deciding factors. Both teams have world-class fast-bowling attacks, England pace duo James Anderson will be more than happy with clouds over their head. While India also have quality pacers in Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj who can exploit the English batters. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips England vs India 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Test Match at Headingley 3:30 PM IST August 25 Wednesday

Also Read - "Felt Jasprit Bumrah Wasn't Trying to Get me Out": James Anderson Recalls Facing Indian Pacer During Lord's Test

3rd Test IND vs ENG Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: SonyLIV

3rd Test IND vs ENG Pitch Report

The pitch for IND vs ENG is expected to help the pacers as it is going to be a green top which will favour both teams with quality pace attacks.

TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bowl first. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (wk), Saqib Mahmood, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Sam Curran

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah