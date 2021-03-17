India vs England 4th T20I Ahmedabad Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

India would aim to take the toss out of equation and put up a much improved all-round show against a formidable England in their to bid to level the series in the fourth T20 international on Thursday. The template of win the toss and bowl has been set in the series with the chasing team getting home rather comfortably. However, India skipper Virat Kohli has repeatedly stressed on the need to do well whether they are posting totals or chasing as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup at home later this year. In the two games they lost after batting first, India struggled in the Powerplay, which impacted their final total despite one batsman – Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli respectively – going on to make a significant contribution. A lot of it was down to KL Rahul not being amongst the runs but Kohli made it amply clear that the Karnataka batsman and Rohit Sharma remain their preferred opening combination. The express pace of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer has also made life tough for the Indians in the first six overs. They have been able to extract disconcerting bounce from the surface, putting the batsmen in two minds. Hardik Pandya’s return as a bowling all-rounder has been promising but he is yet to take a wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has kept things tidy in his comeback series but the team expects him to provide regular breakthroughs with the new ball. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 18 Thursday

The weather at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is expected to be hot and humid. The toss will once again play a crucial role in the game and will be one of the deciding factors. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Slams Four Sixes in an Over During India Legends vs West Indies Legends in Road Safety World Series 2021 Today Match | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - India vs England: KL Rahul is Our Best T20 Batsman, 3 Failures Won't Change Anything, Says Team India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

IND vs ENG Pitch Report

The pitch for the fourth T20I is expected to help the both pacers and spinners. However, as the game progresses it will slow down a bit and bowlers will be able to extract some purchase after hitting the right areas. However, the pitch was a good one in the third T20I and it is possible that the two teams might play on a different surface on Thursday.

IND vs ENG TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bat in the fourth T20I. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 18.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone.