India vs England 4th T20I Ahmedabad Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

India would aim to take the toss out of equation and put up a much improved all-round show against a formidable England in their to bid to level the series in the fourth T20 international on Thursday. The template of win the toss and bowl has been set in the series with the chasing team getting home rather comfortably. However, India skipper Virat Kohli has repeatedly stressed on the need to do well whether they are posting totals or chasing as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup at home later this year. In the two games they lost after batting first, India struggled in the Powerplay, which impacted their final total despite one batsman – Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli respectively – going on to make a significant contribution. A lot of it was down to KL Rahul not being amongst the runs but Kohli made it amply clear that the Karnataka batsman and Rohit Sharma remain their preferred opening combination. The express pace of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer has also made life tough for the Indians in the first six overs. They have been able to extract disconcerting bounce from the surface, putting the batsmen in two minds. Hardik Pandya’s return as a bowling all-rounder has been promising but he is yet to take a wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has kept things tidy in his comeback series but the team expects him to provide regular breakthroughs with the new ball. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 18 Thursday

IND vs ENG Live Score, Ahmedabad weather, Narendra Modi Stadium, IND vs ENG Pitch report, IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Match, IND vs ENG Fantasy Prediction Dream11 India vs England T20I, Best players list of IND vs ENG, Dream11 India vs England T20I, England Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Player List, Online Cricket Tips India vs England T20I, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips, Online Cricket Tips India vs England Dream11 India vs England T20I, Pitch Report, Playing 11, IND vs ENG Weather Forecast, India vs England, IND vs ENG TV Timing, IND vs ENG 2021, IND vs ENG Preview, India vs England T20I, IND vs ENG 2021 Live Updates, IND vs ENG head to head, IND vs ENG prediction, IND vs ENG live score, IND vs ENG live score, IND vs ENG stadium, IND vs ENG venue, IND vs ENG live scorecard, IND vs ENG fantasy prediction, IND vs ENG India vs England T20I, IND vs ENG december 2, IND vs ENG 11wickets fantasy cricket, IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG match prediction, India vs England T20I match schedule, India vs England T20I points table, India vs England T20I live score, India vs England T20I live, India vs England T20I score, India vs England T20I IND vs ENG, India vs England T20I match list, India vs England T20I team, India vs England T20I DC team, India vs England T20I live match, India vs England T20I today match, England roster, England team 2021, England squad 2021, Indian cricket team, England cricket team, India vs England, England Twitter, India squad 2021, India players 2021, India live streaming, India India vs England T20I live streaming, Ahmedabad Cricket Ground, IND vs ENG venue, IND vs ENG Prediction, IND vs ENG 2021 Venue, India vs England T20I Live, India vs England T20I time table, India vs England T20I live match, India vs England T20I virat kohli, India vs England T20I latest news, India vs England T20I news, India vs England T20I updated points table, T20I cricket news, Fantasy Playing Tips - India vs England, Dream11 Team Predicion - India vs England T20I, Fantasy Picks - Dream11 India vs England T20I, India vs England T20I match schedule, India vs England T20I points table, India vs England T20I dream11, India vs England T20I, India vs England T20I live score, India vs England T20I, India vs England T20I live, India vs England T20I news, India vs England T20I score, India vs England T20I final, IND vs ENG 2021, IND vs ENG 2021 scorecard, IND vs ENG prediction, IND vs ENG match, IND vs ENG head to head, IND vs ENG India vs England T20I, IND vs ENG live, IND vs ENG last match, IND vs ENG dream 11 team, India vs England 2021, India vs England match, India vs England 4th T20I Weather Forecast, India vs England 4th T20I, India vs England who will win, India vs England scorecard, India vs England 4th T20I, India vs England 4th T20I, India vs England 4th T20I all you need to know

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Playing 11s And Team News on Thursday

The weather at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is expected to be hot and humid. The toss will once again play a crucial role in the game and will be one of the deciding factors. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Slams Four Sixes in an Over During India Legends vs West Indies Legends in Road Safety World Series 2021 Today Match | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - India vs England: KL Rahul is Our Best T20 Batsman, 3 Failures Won't Change Anything, Says Team India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

IND vs ENG Pitch Report

The pitch for the fourth T20I is expected to help the both pacers and spinners. However, as the game progresses it will slow down a bit and bowlers will be able to extract some purchase after hitting the right areas. However, the pitch was a good one in the third T20I and it is possible that the two teams might play on a different surface on Thursday.

IND vs ENG TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bat in the fourth T20I. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 18.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone.