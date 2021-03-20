India vs England 5th T20I Ahmedabad Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

India will look to build on the confidence they gained in defending a target in the fifth T20I and win the fifth and final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday to clinch the series. The hosts have levelled the series from a match down twice. They lost the first and the third matches but won the second and fifth matches. The latest victory on Thursday came while defending a target of 186 runs. The first three matches went in favour of teams chasing and it seemed like England would win Thursday’s game when they put India in and got the early wicket of Rohit Sharma. However, Suryakumar Yadav, playing his first innings in international cricket, hit a quick half-century to put India on track. In each of India’s wins, one of the two Mumbai Indians’ stars — Ishan Kishan or Suryakumar, has clicked with the big-hitting and caught England by surprise. The pitch given for the fifth T20I was a black soil surface, which had a lesser pace than the one used for the third T20I. The pitch for the final match is also likely to be a black soil wicket and could see plenty of runs. India’s fast bowlers’ change in pace has played a crucial role in both their wins. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur made use of it to trouble the hard-hitting English batsmen. The weather at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is expected to be hot and humid. The toss will once again play a crucial role in the game and will be one of the deciding factors. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction 5th T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's India vs England Match at Narendra Modi Stadium, 7:00 PM IST March 20, Saturday

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th T20I: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIO TV. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Factory In Ahmedabad, 36 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

IND vs ENG Pitch Report

The pitch for the fifth and final T20I is expected to help both pacers and spinners. However, as the game progresses the dew factor will make batting easier. The toss will once again come into play and captain who will win the toss will look to bowl first. However, the Indian bowlers put on a brave performance in the fourth T20I to change the trend and script a series-leveling win against top-ranked England.

IND vs ENG TOSS TIME

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bat fifth. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 20.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone.