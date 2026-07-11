India Vs England, 5th T20I: Jos Buttler become England’s highest T20I scorer, overtakes MS Dhoni with THIS record

Jos Buttler remains the highest scorer for England in T20 Internationals and stands as the only English player to breach the 2,500-run barrier for the Three Lions

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England's Jos Buttler plays a shot during the fifth T20 International between India and England in the India tour of England 2026 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, on Saturday, July 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

England batter Jos Buttler achieved a historic milestone by becoming the highest run-scorer for England in Men’s T20 cricket. The top-order batter reached this landmark during the 5th and final T20I against India at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Upon scoring his 25th run in the match, Buttler went past Alex Hales to claim the top spot in the overall T20 run charts for his country with a fine half-century.

This knock helped Buttler accumulate more than 14,450 runs across 516 T20 matches throughout his career, maintaining a solid average of nearly 35. His extensive T20 record includes an impressive 102 half-centuries and eight centuries, playing at an aggressive career strike rate of over 145.

He overtook Hales, who sits closely behind with 14,449 runs from 528 T20 games at an average of 29.91. The milestone further cements his legacy alongside other prolific English cricketers like James Vince, Jason Roy, and Dawid Malan, who have also crossed the 10,000-run mark in the shortest format.

Jos Buttler remains the highest scorer for England in T20 Internationals and stands as the only English player to breach the 2,500-run barrier for the Three Lions. In his 160 T20I appearances, the former England skipper has scored over 4,100 runs at an average above 33.

His daunting strike rate of over 147 is the highest among all international batters with at least 3,500 runs. His international tally features one century and 28 half-centuries. Additionally, Buttler holds the record for the most centuries by an English batter in all T20 cricket with 8 tons and he is the only Englishman to hit over 600 sixes in the format, with 175 of those coming in international colors.

Jos Buttler also overtook former India captain MS Dhoni in the record of most sixes by a wicket-keeper in the international arena.

Jos Buttler converts fifty into ton

After scoring his first half-century in 19 innings, Jos Buttler converted his brilliant start into a well deserved ton which he completed in the 2nd ball of the 16th over. It was Buttler’s first triple figure score since November 1, 2021 when he remained 101 not-out against Sri Lanka during a group stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE.

What a knock that has been from Jos Buttler 🔥🔥🔥 100*(51)#josbuttler #england pic.twitter.com/h5q83Hrafv — The Match Guy 🏏⚽ (@thematchguy) July 11, 2026

The right-hand batter, whose strike rate remained over 190 throughout the innings, brought up his 2nd T20I ton off 51 deliveries. His ton was complimented by skipper Harry Brook’s knock as the duo stitched the highest partnership for England in the shortest format, overtaking Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan, who had put together 182 back in 2019 against New Zealand during a T20I at Napier.

Buttler and Brook had a partnership of 215 runs, which is the highest ever 2nd wicket partnership in the shortest format of the game. The duo overtook India’s Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, who had scored 210 against South Africa in 2024.

Jos Buttler eventually got out in the 19th over by Shivam Dube for a tremendous 131 off 64 at a strike rate of 204, laying the foundation for a 250+ score.