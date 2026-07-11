India Vs England, 5th T20I Toss update: Why is coin toss delayed in Southampton?

After getting stuck in traffic for more than half an hour, the Indian team has finally reached the Ageas Bowl Stadium and the coin toss has been rescheduled to 7:15PM (IST) with the match starting from 7:30

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India's captain Shreyas Iyer during the fourth T20 International between India and England in the India tour of England 2026 at the County Ground in Bristol, England, on Thursday, July 9, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

England and India face off one final time in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. With England holding an unassailable 3-0 lead, the hosts have already wrapped up the series trophy. However, the final match remains highly significant for the visitors, who will be desperately hoping to earn a hard-fought consolation win to end the T20 segment of their UK tour on a high note.

The five-match series has been entirely dominated by the home side after the opening game at Chester-le-Street was completely washed out due to heavy rain. England quickly established their authority in the second match at Old Trafford by pulling off a narrow four-wicket chase with 6 balls to spare.

The momentum swung entirely in England’s favor during the third T20I at Nottingham, where the hosts slammed 201 runs and bundled India out for a paltry 76 to register a crushing 125-run victory. In the fourth T20I at Bristol, despite a resilient unbeaten 80 from Shreyas Iyer, India’s below-par total of 158 was easily tracked down.

Explosive half-centuries from Harry Brook and Phil Salt guided England to a dominant nine-wicket win in just 13.5 overs.

A victory in the final match will not only save India from a complete series whitewash but will also mark Shreyas Iyer’s first win as India’s T20I captain. Having taken over the captaincy role recently, Iyer remains winless after a difficult run against Ireland and England, making this final fixture a crucial one to end this horrible run.

India Vs England, 5th T20I: Toss update

After getting stuck in traffic for more than half an hour, the Indian team has finally reached the Ageas Bowl Stadium and the coin toss has been rescheduled to 7:15PM (IST) with the match starting from 7:30.

The Men in Blue, who are hoping to register a consolation win tonight, have begun their warm-ups immediately and there are chances of Sanju Samson replacing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi up top.

India Vs England, 5th T20I: Playing XIs

Playing XIs will be updated soon.

When and where to watch the match?

The 5th and final T20I of the series between India Vs England is being broadcasted live on the Sony Sports network across Television channels as well as the Sony LIV app and website.