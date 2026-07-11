India vs England, 5th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi DROPPED after poor run in his first 3 international outings, replaced by…

After getting a run of 3 games, including his senior national T20I debut, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been dropped for the series concluding 5th T20I against England in Southampton

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India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the third T20 International between India and England during the India tour of England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been dropped from the Indian playing XI for the series concluding 5th T20I against England at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton. The teenage batting sensation, who was handed his senior national debut in the 2nd match at Manchester, had an ordinary run of 3 matches where he could not even score 15 runs in an innings.

When Sooryavanshi was integrated into the playing XI for the 3rd T20I, the 15-year-old was expected to continue firing on all cylinders like he did for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2026 and for the Indian youth teams. However, the international arena proved difficult for him as he scored 14, 13 and 15 respectively.

After losing his wicket to all-rounder Will Jacks on his T20 international debut, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was removed by his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jofra Archer in the following matches in Nottingham and Bristol. Having spent plenty of time with Sooryavanshi in the RR nets, Archer knew how to get rid of the dangerous teenager with the right-arm pacer using the short pitched delivery on both occasions.

Also Read: India Vs England, 5th T20I Toss update: Sanju Samson IN, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi OUT as IND opt to bowl first in Southampton

Sanju Samson reintegrated into the playing XI

While his debut series certainly not going as planned but Vaibhav has plenty of time to recoup and deliver on the big stages with his next international assignment being the away T20I series in Zimbabwe where Sanju Samson, who replaced the teenager in the on-going 5th T20I, will not featured.

Samson’s exclusion from the squad for the Zimbabwe tour had sparked massive outrage among Indian fans and renowned cricket pundits, who felt that the wicket-keeper batter was not being treated well. The Kerala born cricketer had played a key role in India’s successful outing at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year.

The reason behind his exclusion for the Zimbabwean tour was later revealed by sources close to the Indian team management. Given the fact that it will be a low profile tour, the selectors opted to rest Sanju Samson and try out new and young faces. Prabhsimran Singh was named as Samson’s direct replacement.

India vs England, 5th T20I: Playing XIs

India playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.