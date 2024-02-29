Home

India vs England 5th Test at Dharamshala May be Affected by RAIN? Weather FORECAST

Ind vs Eng: The BCCI and the HPCA started ground preparations early because of the unpredictable climate.

HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. (Pic: Twitter)

Dharamshala: In roughly a little over a week, India will host England for one last time in the ongoing tour in the fifth and final Test in Dharamshala. With extended winters prevailing in the Northern part of the country, the weather will be chilly and rain could also play a part, something that no one would like. Fast bowlers would be getting assistance as their would be moisture. The groundsmen are set to play an important role. As per a report on The Indian Express, the BCCI and the HPCA started ground preparations early because of the unpredictable climate.

The English team would feel at home given the overhead conditions that is expectations. During the Test at Dharamshala, the first two days are expected to be cloudy with less chances of rain, while there are high chances of rain over the weekend – that would be Day 3 and 4 of the Test.

