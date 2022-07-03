Birmingham: Virat Kohli got into a heated altercation with English batter Jonny Bairstow during the England innings on Day 2 of 5th Test at Edgbaston, which sparked quite a buzz on social media. The English batter then went onto slam his 5th hundred of 2022.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates: Pujara, Vihari Steady After Gill Dismissal

Kohli got chirpy during the early stages of the day's play from first slip trying to break Jonny Bairstow's concentration. It is not exactly audible as to what was said, but the umpires and Ben Stokes had to intervene in-between overs to settle the issue. It was later on heard from close look of the clipping, Kohli was telling to Bairstow to mind his own business and concentrate on the batting.

Former India international Virender Sehwag came up with a hilarious tweet on the entire saga.

Jonny Bairstow’s Strike Rate before Kohli’s Sledging -: 21

Post Sledging – 150 Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke #IndvsEng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2022

Sehwag compared Bairstow’s slow start with India batter Cheteshwara Pujara’s batting and added that after the sledging, Kohli made the Englishman play like Rishabh Pant.

‘Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke (He was playing like Pujara, Kohli made him Pant after the unnecessary sledging)’, Sehwag tweeted.

Jonny Bairstow is the highest run-getter in Test Cricket in 2022 with 880 runs in 8 matches and this was the Englishman’s 11th Test hundred in the longest format of the game. The 32-year is coming off a brilliant Test series against New Zealand, where the Punjab Kings batter scored two centuries and a match winning 71 in the final test to take the Three Lions to victory. Bairstow scored 106 runs before Mohammad Shami sent him back to the pavilion.