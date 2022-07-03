Birmingham: Virat Kohli got into a heated altercation with English batter Jonny Bairstow during the England innings on Day 2 of 5th Test at Edgbaston, which sparked quite a buzz on social media. The English batter then went onto slam his 5th hundred of 2022.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Hilarious Dance Moves During 5th Test at Edgbaston Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Kohli got chirpy during the early stages of the day’s play from first slip trying to break Jonny Bairstow’s concentration. It is not exactly audible as to what was said, but the umpires and Ben Stokes had to intervene in-between overs to settle the issue. It was later on heard from close look of the clipping, Kohli was telling to Bairstow to mind his own business and concentrate on the batting. Also Read - Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 3 Live Updates: Vihari Perishes; Kohli Joins Pujara

Bairstow scored 106 runs before Mohammad Shami sent him back to the pavilion. The Punjab Kings batter knicked it towards Kohli, who takes a simple catch and celebrated the wicket by giving away a flying kiss. The clipping of the ‘kiss’ has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th Test Day 3: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Kohli takes a sharp catch as Shami strikes on the first ball of a new spell to remove the danger man 🤩🔥 Well played, Jonny Bairstow 👏🏼 #ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/B0aOJ7u8Nc — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 3, 2022

Virat Kohli takes the catch of Bairstow in slips and immediately sends a flying kiss to @TheBarmyArmy fans at Eric Hollies stand. #ENGvIND — Debasis Sen (@debasissen) July 3, 2022