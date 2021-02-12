Team India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane feels that the players have to forget what happened in the first Test and move forward in the series. India suffered a humiliating 227-run defeat in the opening Test match at a dusty surface of MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The second match of the series will also be played on the same ground. Also Read - Virat Kohli Captaincy Debate | One More Distraction India Skipper Doesn't Need: Kevin Pietersen

The first Test match pitch faced massive scrutiny for his dusty surface. While the fresh pitch, with a darker and drier look, promises to be a spinners' paradise in the game starting Saturday.

Rahane claims that the new pitch will offer turn from the first day of the game.

“Yeah, it looks completely different. I am sure it will turn from day 1 but again as I have said before the first Test match, you have to wait and see how it plays in the first session and take it from there on,” Rahane said at the pre-match virtual conference on Friday.

“…but yeah we have to forget what happened in the first Test. We know these conditions really well and we have to put our best foot forward tomorrow and yeah that’s it,” Virat Kohli’s deputy added.

Rahane also gave an update on Axar Patel’s fitness but he refused to reveal the playing XI.

“Everyone is in the mix and good thing is Axar is fit and I am not going to tell you who is going to play tomorrow. See all our spinners are really good and given a chance they will all do really well,” Rahane kept cards close to his chest.

He also defended the spinners’ performance in the first Test and said that their first innings form wasn’t something that the team was overly concerned about.

“If you see the first two days, there was nothing for our spinners and fast bowlers. Considering we bowled 190 overs and they scored 578 runs, I thought we really bowled well.

“There was nothing on that wicket. If you see second innings, all our spinners, especially Ashwin bowled really well. We are not too concerned about how our spinners are bowling and I am sure we will come out with a plan.”

Team India bowlers lacked discipline in the opening Test as they bowled 27 no balls. The fielders also disappoint with many close range catches.

Rahane said that the players are working hard to rectify their errors in both the fielding and bowling department.

“We are really working hard on what we can control. In India, close-in catches are really important and sometimes these things happen. No one does it intentionally, it’s all about how confident you are. Close in catches are really important.”

“About, no balls, yes we all were disappointed about the no-balls and they are working really hard.”