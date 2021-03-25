Flamboyant India batsman KL Rahul heaped praises on rookie pacer Prasidh Krishna after an impressive show in the opening match against England. Krishna didn’t have the best of start in his debut game as he was hammered by Jonny Bairstow in his initial overs. However, the lanky pacer bounced back in his second spell with his aggression and bravery as he claimed a couple of crucial wickets to lead India’s fightback. Also Read - India vs England 2021, 2nd ODI Match Preview: Suryakumar Yadav in Focus as Virat Kohli And Co Aim For Series Win

Rahul, who has played with Krishna in the domestic cricket for Karnataka, said he was always confident that the lanky pacer will be the next player from the state to play for India.

"I am not surprised with what he did yesterday [March 23]. I was always confident that the next player to come out of Karnataka will be Prasidh. We weren't of the same batch, but I watched him play a lot of junior cricket and also [saw him] in the nets. He was somebody who would catch your eye. Tall guy, bowls quick and gets a lot of bounce from the wicket," Rahul told the media in a virtual interaction on Thursday.

Rahul further shared the experience of playing alongside Krishna and said he has a great sense of the game.

“Having played with him for the last couple of seasons for Mushtaq Ali [Trophy] and Vijay Hazare [Trophy], I realised that he is a brave boy and has a great sense of the game. [Also impressive is] how he understands the game. He is a very keen learner and he is very brave, and comes in with a lot of aggression,” he said.

Krishna ended the match with an impressive figure of 4/54 and becomes the first Indian bowler to claim a four-wicket haul on his debut game.

Rahul talked about the aggressive side of Krishna and said if he works harder he could become a great asset for the Indian team in the future.

“If you saw in the last game then he had a word or two with the batsman. He enjoys being in the contest. That is something that I loved. Happy to see that he wasn’t overwhelmed. I am sure there were a lot of nerves. But the way he came back after the first spell to take those two crucial wickets — these are the qualities that define a player. If he works harder he will be a great asset for the Indian team,” said Rahul.