CWG 2022 Birmingham: The Indian men's hockey team decimated lowly Ghana 11-0 in its opening Pool B match of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday. As expected, the Indians were relentless in their attacks and completely controlled the proceedings from start to finish.

The Indians played to their strength and scored five in the first half before pumping in four and two goals in the last two quarters. India converted six out of 13 penalty corners they earned in the match.

India will now lock horns against England for the second clash, England also played their CWG 2022 opener against Ghana and defeated them 6-0. The good news for India team is they were seen pretty good in converting penalty corners into goals. India will now look to maintain the winning streak against England.

Here are the details when and where to watch India vs England CWG 2022 Hockey match.

What is the venue for India vs England hockey match in CWG 2022?

The India vs England hockey match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

At what time will India vs England hockey match begin?

The India vs England CWG 2022 hockey match will kickstart at 8:30 PM IST .

Where to watch India vs England hockey match online?

The India vs England hockey match will be live on Sony Liv.

Where to watch India vs England hockey match on Tv in India?

The India vs England hockey match will be live on Star sports, Sony Ten and Sony network. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at India.com