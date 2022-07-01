New Delhi: The India cricket team now has another new captain in the form of Dinesh Karthik for the two warm-up games scheduled to be played against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire on July 1st and 3rd respectively. The players who featured in the 2 T20Is against Ireland, will also be playing the warm-ups. A second-string India side will be playing the matches.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Becomes Youngest Indian Cricketer to Smash 100 Sixes in International Cricket

India has made a number of captaincy changes this season and Dinesh Karthik now becomes the 7th skipper for the Men in Blue in 2022. As per reports, Hardik Pandya has been rested for the T20Is and as a result Karthik takes his place. The Gujarat Titans skipper lead India to a 2-0 clean sweep over Ireland. Also Read - LIVE Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Match, Day 1: Pant-Jadeja Dominate; India's Fightback Continues

Indian captains in 2022: Virat Kohli lead in SA tests.

KL Rahul lead in SA ODI.

Rohit Sharma lead in SL & WI series.

Pant lead in SA T20.

Hardik lead in IRE T20.

Bumrah leading in ENG Test.

Dinesh Karthik will lead in 2 T20 Warm-up matches. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 1, 2022

Mr. Finisher Supreme will be leading #TeamIndia in the ✌️ T20 warm-up games against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire. 👊 The first game starts today at 9:30 PM. Let’s hear it for our very own @DineshKarthik. 🔊 🙌#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/dCrG5Ame4V — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 1, 2022

This will be for the time ever Dinesh Karthik takes up the role of the skipper in the international level. Before that he has been Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain in the Indian Premier League.