India vs England Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s Ind Vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 29 in Lucknow

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 29th: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs ENG, India Dream11 Team Player List, England Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 29th: Unbeaten India will lock horns against defending champions England for the 29th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, there are reports that Rohit Sharma will likely to miss the match against England. England have not yet performed in the marquee event and currently standing on the number tenth of the points table and they won’t be able to qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, the Indian cricket team is on the top of the points table and will look to maintain their winning streak against England.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs ENG Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Lokesh Rahul

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Joe Root, Shubman Gill

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami

IND vs ENG: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

