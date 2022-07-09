IND vs ENG 2nd T20I in Edgbaston: Weather Forecast

New Delhi: The second T20I between India and England will go underway on July 9 at Edgbaston. India already won the first T20I. The hosts will look to win the series. India suffered a heartbreak defeat in the series decider of the Test match against England. Meanwhile, the weather will play a huge role in the second T20I as the clouds in England are supposed to assist the pace bowlers a lot.Also Read - Ishant Sharma Reckons Deepak Hooda Will Make Way For Virat Kohli in India's Playing XI For 2nd T20I at Edgbaston

The weather at Edgbaston is expected to be cloudy. The pacers will play a crucial role in the game and will be deciding factors for both teams. Both teams have world-class fast-bowling attacks, England pacers Reece Topley, Tymal Mills will be more than happy with clouds over their head. While India also has quality pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah who can exploit the English batters. The temperature is expected to hover around 19°C on the matchday with 65% humidity and 10-12 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game. Also Read - Birmingham Police Arrest Fan After Racism Allegations During 5th Test at Edgbaston Test

Also Read - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Have Milestones in Sight When India Take on England in 2nd T20I at Edgbaston

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: SonyLIV

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground is a batting-friendly surface and is anticipated to assist the batters once again here. Pacers might get some assistance towards the latter half of the match while spinners will be crucial in the middle overs.

TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bat first. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India: Rohit Sharma ©, Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal