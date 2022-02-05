India vs England U-19 World Cup Final

Antigua: After a phenomenal show in the semi final of the U19 world cup against Australia, Yash Dhul and company would start favourites against their English counterparts in the finals on Wednesday at Antigua. Indian batters Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed were phenomenal against Australia as their innings were instrumental in reaching 290 which was too much for the Aussies. As far as Indian bowling is considered Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar and Nishant Sandhu stamped their authority with their economical and wicket taking spells. A number of Indian players would look to come good considering the IPL auction is days away.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Press Conference: Virat Kohli's Role to Playing XI; Things India's New Captain Can Reveal Ahead of West Indies Series

Eight finals and four trophies in 14 editions make India the most successful team in the Under-19 World Cup history. Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI vs West Indies 1st ODI at Ahmedabad: Rohit Sharma Era Begins

And come Saturday, they look on course for a record-extending fifth title given the depth of talent and form but standing in the way is a driven English team, chasing its own piece of history in what promises to be an enthralling summit clash. Also Read - When Rahul Dravid Passed Wrong Information to BCCI Selectors About Sourav Ganguly

When is the India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup match?

The India U19 vs England U19 match will take place on Wednesday, February 5 in India.

What is the timing of the India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match?

The India U19 vs England U19 match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match being played?

The India U19 vs England U19 match will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match?

The India U19 vs England U19 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match ?

The India U19 vs England U19 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Probable Playing XIs

India Under-19: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nishant Sindhu (C), Raj Angad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(wk), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vasu Vats.

England Under-19: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell , Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden