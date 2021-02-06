Mohammad Shami – who fractured his right arm in Australia – was back at training on Friday. Shami took to Instagram and gave the update to his fans as he posted a video. The pacer had Navdeep Saini for company as he trained in the nets. This would come as a relief for his fans who want him to get back to the side and win matches for the country. Also Read - India vs England: Joe Root Hails Virat Kohli's 'Good Sportsmanship' After India Captain's Noble Gesture in 1st Test, Backs England to Score 600+ in Chennai

He posted the video and captioned it: “Always focus on how far you’ve come ,rather than how far you have left to go.” Also Read - India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah Feels Saliva Ban Due to COVID-19 Made it Difficult For Bowlers to Maintain The Ball

Shami has not been picked for the first two Tests against England at home. He could return to the side in the last two Tests and a call on the same should be taken soon after an assessment done on his fitness.

The pacer picked up the injury during the first Test in Adelaide against Australia. He was hit on his right arm by a Pat Cummins bouncer.

The Bengal pacer has been an important cog in the wheel for India over the past couple of seasons. Since 2018, Shami has claimed 85 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of just over 24, with three five-wicket hauls. During the same period, he played six home Tests in which he took 24 wickets.

In 50 Tests in his career thus far, he has picked up 180 wickets while averaging 27.58.

Meanwhile, on the opening day of the England series belonged to the visitors, thanks to Joe Root’s 20th Test century. Root has been ominous touch, having scored three centuries on the trot in the sub-continent.