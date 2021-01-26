Shubman Gill has tasted early success in his career after making his Test debut in trying circumstances during the recently concluded Test series between India and Australia which the former went on to win 2-1. Gill replaced the struggling Prithvi Shaw at the top and churned out impressive performances to lock in the role of opener alongside Rohit Sharma in Test cricket. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Led India to Face India A in a Warm-up Fixture Ahead of England Tour

Gill made his debut in the second Test and scored 45 and 35 not out as India drew level with an eight-wicket win in Melbourne. In Sydney, he scored a maiden fifty and fell just nine runs short of what would have been a memorable century in Perth, an innings that set up India’s successful chase of 328. Also Read - How Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane Inspired India Newcomers to 2-1 Series Win in Australia

Since then, the 21-year-old, who now averages 5.180 from three Tests, is been talked about as the next big thing in Indian cricket and earmarked for greatness, However, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has advised against putting the youngster under too much pressure. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to Undergo Stenting Procedure Today

“He (Gill) should be opening with Rohit Sharma, no doubt about it. But let’s not jump the gun. We just can’t put someone really high up there. Yes, he has got the talent but he needs to keep his head down because international cricket can be tough,” Gambhir said on Star Sports’ Game Plan.

Gambhir, himself an opener, is drawing from his own experience of how quickly stocks can rise and fall in cut-throat competition of international cricket.

“Yes, you have had a honeymoon start to your international career – it can’t be better than this. Playing in Australia, winning the series with a young side – you have done really well. You have batted beautifully, no doubt about it, but let’s give him time as well and let him develop on his own rather than putting too much of pressure and too much expectations on him,” he added.

Gill will next be in action during the upcoming four-match Test series against England at home that gets underway from February 5 in Chennai.