4:57 PM IST

  4:31 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England: England captain Joe Root and opener Dominic Sibley dominated Day 1 of the opening Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Root continued his golden form from the previous Test series against Sri Lanka and scored unbeaten 128* runs. On the other hand, Sibley, who struggled against the Lanka spinners returned to form and slammed 87 runs before getting out on the last delivery of the day. England 263/3 at Stumps

  3:59 PM IST

    Live Updates India vs England: The new ball is also not working in India’s favour as the desperation for a breakthrough continues at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sibley also inching towards his century on his maiden Test on Indian soil. India need to take a wicket in the business end of the day to bounce back in the game. England 249/2 in 84 overs

  3:40 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England: Century! Marvelous stuff from the England captain Joe Root as he slammed his 20th Test century. He also became the third English batsman to score a century in his 100th Test. This century will set the tone for the England team in this series. It’s a good chance for England to bank on this century and tighten their grip on the game. England 227/2 in 78 overs

  3:16 PM IST

    Live updates India vs England: Joe Root is running towards another majestic century and he is now toiling with the bowlers. Sibley, on the other hand, continues to play cautiously. Indian bowlers looked clueless. The desperation of the wicket continues for the Indian team. England 199/2 in 73 overs

  2:47 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score 1st Test: India’s decision to play three finger spinners is definitely hurting them. Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion might have given them a variety in the bowling department. Maybe it’s time for Ashwin to step-up and provide a breakthrough. England 171/2 in 67 overs

  2:14 PM IST

    Live Score India vs Australia 1st Test: Joe Root completes his 50th half-century as India desperately need a wicket now to bounce back in the game. The duo has shared a 90-run stand for the third wicket. Indian bowlers looked average so far on a batting-friendly pitch. Kohli needs to find a solution to break this stand now. England 153/2 in 60 overs

  1:48 PM IST

    Live Updates India vs Australia 1st Test: England dominated the third session as Dominic Sibley and Joe Root shared an unbeaten 77-run stand for the third wicket. Sibley is unbeaten on 53 while Root is also racing towards his fifty and currently not out on 45. The decision to play three finger spinners is hurting Team India. England 140/2 in 57 Overs at Tea

  1:26 PM IST

    Live Score India vs Australia 1st Test: Dominic Sibley completes his fifty in his first Test match on Indian soil. A good innings from the young batsman as he looked confident with his defense and tackled the spinners with ease. He will look to convert it into a big score to put England in a comfortable position. England 124/2 in 51.1 overs

  12:49 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Skipper Joe Root and opener Dominic Sibley rebuild the England innings after quick blows before Lunch. Sibley is moving towards his half-century while Root is continuing his excellent form from the Sri Lanka series. The Indian spinners look ineffective so far with less turn to offer on Day 1. England 103/2 in 45 overs

  • 12:49 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 1st Test: Joe Root and Dominic Sibley looked confident in the middle and playing with discipline against quality bowling. Indian bowlers are trying hard to pick another wicket to put England down. Washington Sundar is the only bowler who has not been used by Virat Kohli so far. England 80/2 in 35 overs.

India vs England 1st Test Day 1:

India will start the series as favourites after registering a historic Test series win in Australia last year. Many cricket critics have also predicted a series win for the Indian team over England. Meanwhile, England are also high on confidence after beating Sri Lanka in the two-match series in spin-friendly conditions. Some senior players including Virat Kohli will return to the Indian team for the series. Kohli, who missed the last three Tests of the Australia tour due to paternity leave, will lead the Indian team again. While veteran pacer Ishant Sharma and flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya have also included in the squad for first two Tests. Kohli on Thursday already revealed that Shubman Gill will open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the first Tests and Rishabh Pant will play over Wriddhiman Saha as the wicketkeeper-batsman.

India will start the series as favourites after registering a historic Test series win in Australia last year. Many cricket critics have also predicted a series win for the Indian team over England. Meanwhile, England are also high on confidence after beating Sri Lanka in the two-match series in spin-friendly conditions. Some senior players including Virat Kohli will return to the Indian team for the series. Kohli, who missed the last three Tests of the Australia tour due to paternity leave, will lead the Indian team again. While veteran pacer Ishant Sharma and flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya have also included in the squad for first two Tests. Kohli on Thursday already revealed that Shubman Gill will open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the first Tests and Rishabh Pant will play over Wriddhiman Saha as the wicketkeeper-batsman. Also Read - Harsh Goenka Makes Goof up While Congratulating Joe Root Century, Gets Trolled For Using Jos Buttler's Image

India vs England Full Squads

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha Also Read - Joe Root Slams 20th Test Century, Becomes 9th Player to do in 100th Test

England Squad: Joe Root (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone, Dominic Bess