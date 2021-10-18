IND vs ENG Highlights

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match between India and England at ICC Academy, Dubai. Virat Kohli and Co got off to a flier in their first warm-up match, beating England by 6 wickets at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Rahul made batting look easy with six boundaries and three sixes in his 24-ball-51 while Kishan was retired hurt after a chiselled 70 off 46 balls that had three sixes apart from seven boundaries as India chased a target of 189 with an over to spare. Rishabh Pant (29 not out, 14 balls) smashed the bowlers, while Suryakumar Yadav (8 off 8 balls) did look a bit scratchy during his brief stay. ndia in the first game ticked some boxes that includes two senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah (1/26) and Mohammed Shami (3/40) hitting the straps straightaway with some fast and accurate deliveries. India will now face Australia at the same venue on 20th October. Also, check the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2021 Live video, Live Cricket, T20 World Cup 2021 Live, IND vs ENG live score, Disney Hotstar+ live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch T20 World Cup 2021 live match, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live Cricket Score. You can watch our India vs England Live Blog from the ICC Academy, Dubai.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Not Just Virat Kohli Captaining For Last Time, Also About Winning the Tournament, Says Gautam Gambhir