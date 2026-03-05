Home

India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 2 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND vs ENG in India online and on TV channel

IND vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 2 LIVE: Defending champions Team India will look to seal a berth in successive finals as they take on two-time winners England in the second semifinal match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav at a training session in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal 2: Co-hosts team India will face former champions England for the third time in succession in T20 World Cup semifinal match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Both India and England are two-time winners of the T20 World Cup and are aiming to cap off a record third title in the 2026 edition.

Defending champions Team India have been flawless in their campaign so far apart from the blip against South Africa in their opening game of the Super 8 stages. Suryakumar Yadav’s side were hammered by eventual semifinalists South Africa by 76 runs but bounced back to win their next two Super 8 games against Zimbabwe and West Indies to march into the semifinals.

Harry Brook’s England, on the other hand, lost to West Indies in the league stages and just managed to eke out a 4-run win over Nepal but didn’t put a foot wrong in their three Super 8 matches in Sri Lanka. India and England are locked in at 1-1 when it comes to semifinals in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup. England hammered India by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup 2022 last four match while India clobbered the Englishmen by 68 runs in T20 World Cup 2024 semis.

“I think the quality of this team has been shown that, on the day somebody can put their hand up and put up a performance. And then hopefully now in the last two games, especially now tomorrow night, we can we can put that that special performance in. All we can do is work hard at training. Unfortunately we all know how the game goes, that success is never guaranteed. But if we can give ourselves the best chance to go out and perform. That is what we strive for,” Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel said in the pre-match press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

England have won 13 of their last 14 completed men’s T20I games including each of their previous five in succession. Their only defeat in this stretch came against the West Indies by 30 runs on February 11, 2026. “Definitely not unbeatable, but I think it gives us a lot of confidence going into tomorrow as well. We’ve won them tight games, which in World Cups prove to be very important as well. And we’ve got a lot of confidence going into the deeper parts of the game. We’ve won games, like you said, which we probably shouldn’t have won. And it just feels like we’ve never really been out of any game so far which is which holds you in good stead in these world competitions,” England captain Harry Brook said in the pre-match press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

, . Staying ready is a mental battle and Sanju Samson won it when it mattered most ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup Semi-Final 2 #INDvENG | THU, 5 MAR, 5:30 PM pic.twitter.com/3Z00Ocl5mg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 4, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 2…

When is India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 2 going to take place?

The India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 2 will take place on Thursday, March 5.

Where is India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 2 going to take place?

The India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 2 will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 2 start?

The India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 2 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 2 LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 2 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 2 in India?

The India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 2 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 2 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/