India vs England Match Preview

India, the most successful side in ICC World Cup 2019 so far, are yet to lose a match and would look to remain the same when they take on England at Edgbaston on Sunday. Remaining unbeaten doesn’t imply the fact that the Virat Kohli & Co. have no problem with the team. After KL Rahul’s promotion to opening, following Shikhar Dhawan’s injury, the middle-order has looked futile. Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav have been unable to shoulder the responsibility properly as runs have not come from their bat in a way the team would have hoped. Thus, this is the one are the team management would look to resolve going into the match today.

For England, who were touted as the prime favourites to win this year’s World Cup, it’s all about survival now as it is is a potential do-or-die match for them. Having earned only eight points from their seven games, the Eoin Morgan-led side would look to get back on the winning fronts. A defeat would not only make their last game a do-or-die but make them depend on favourable results from other teams. In the last few matches, the team have failed unitedly in all departments and would hope for a revival of their fate against a mighty Indian unit.

India vs England Weather Forecast

In good news for the fans, there have been no predictions of rain in Birmingham today. The Met Office officials have predicted a mostly sunny condition with partly cloud covers during the day. The temperature is expected to hover around 18-22 degree Celcius.

India vs England Pitch Report

The track in Birmingham has looked dry and assisted the spinners which could mean good news for team India and their pool of potent spinners. Also, the chasing team have always possessed an upper hand in the earlier games. Thus the captain winning the toss should bowl first.

India vs England Probable Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Squad

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja.

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson.