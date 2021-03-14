Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has been named in the playing XI for the second T20I against England as the southpaw will make his international debut on Sunday. Kishan replaced Shikhar Dhawan in the XI from the last T20I which India lost by 8 wickets. Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Makes His India Debut at Narendra Modi Stadium Against England in 2nd T20I

Kishan was selected in India’s senior team for the first time in the series after a glorious run with the bat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kishan played an astonishing knock of 173 runs against Madhya Pradesh in the Elite Group B match of Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kishan played a captain’s knock for Jharkhand and dominated the Madhya Pradesh bowling attack during his 94-ball stay in the middle. The southpaw’s innings was laced with 19 fours and 11 sixes. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd T20I: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs ENG Live Cricket Stream Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

After the magnificent knock, Kishan got his maiden senior team call-up for India. Also Read - India's Predicted ODI Squad For England Series: No Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal; Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami Likely to Return

The 22-year-old was a star performer for Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The pocket dynamo, as he’s often referred to, scored 516 runs and ended up as MI’s highest run-scorer in the tournament. He played a monumental role in Mumbai’s record-extending fifth IPL title triumph.

Ishan received his maiden India cap from captain Virat Kohli, who also announced that the 22-year-old will open the innings alongside KL Rahul in the 2nd T20I.

“We are going to bowl first. Looks like the track was a bit up and down with no dew last game. So we feel better to bowl first and restrict. Dhawan is missing this game, Axar is not part as well. Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts. We are a side that is looking to get away from templates,” Captain Virat Kohli said at the toss.

Apart from Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav also made his India debut as he replaced Axar Patel in the playing XI. Team India won the toss and elected to bowl first to bounce back in the series.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal