Making a comeback after a long hiatus, India’s experienced fast bowler Ishant Sharma will leave no stone unturned to once again prove his worth and value in the upcoming four-match Test series against England, beginning February 5 in Chennai. Ishant, who last played for India in February last year in a Test match against New Zealand, injured himself during the middle of the IPL 2020. The injury forced Ishant out of the India squad for the tour of Australia. However, after undergoing an intense rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru, Ishant was finally picked in the India squad for the first two Tests against England. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips England Tour of India 2021 1st Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's India vs England 1st Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium 9.30 AM IST February 5 Friday

In absence of the experienced Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, a lot will be riding on Ishant’s shoulders to lead India’s fast bowling unit along with Jasprit Bumrah. The 32-year-old Ishant, who will be raring to go, can break several records in the forthcoming home series. In this article, we take a look at some of the records which Ishant can break against England. Also Read - IND vs ENG 2021: Joe Root Gets Ready For 'Mini-Battle' With Ravichandran Ashwin, Says 'This is The Contest I Have to Get Better of'

300 Test wickets Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 1st Test: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports

With 297 wickets in 97 Test matches, Ishant is only three wickets away from becoming only the sixth Indian bowler to pick up 300 scalps in the format. However, he will be the slowest to reach this milestone among Indians, after Ashwin (54), Kumble (66), Harbhajan (72), Dev (83) and Zaheer (89).

100-Test mark for India

The Delhi-born pacer is the most experienced player in the present Indian squad. So far, he has represented Team India in 97 Test matches. In the upcoming four-Test series, Ishant could become the 11th player to play 100 Tests for India. The only Indians to do so are Tendulkar, Dravid, Laxman, Kumble, Dev, Gavaskar, Vengsarkar, Ganguly, Sehwag and Harbhajan.

Chance to become 2nd Highest wicket-taker among pacers

Currently, Ishant is the sixth-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He has accounted for 297 wickets at an average of 32.39. In the upcoming series versus England, he can surpass the fifth-placed Zaheer Khan (311) . By doing so, the Indian pace spearhead will become India’s second-highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers. The coveted tally is led by the legendary Kapil Dev (434).