Birmingham: Jasprit Bumrah has taken forward his good form in the fielding as well as he takes a screamer on Sunday to send England skipper Ben Stokes packing on Day 3 of the 5th Test. It was redemption for the 28-year old pacer, who missed a glorious chance first and then in the very next ball grabbed an absolute stunner with a diving effort.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates: Early Lunch Taken, Play Starts at 5:25 PM IST

In the 38th over of the England innings, Stokes shimmied down the wicket to slap a shortish delivery from Shardul Thakur but the England captain hit it straight to Bumrah at mid-off, who couldn’t quite grab it with both hands. In the very next ball, Thakur came up with a similar delivery and Stokes sends the ball once again towards Bumrah’s direction, who dived towards his left to pull off a stunning catch. Shardul had the last laugh as he earlier dropped an even better sitter of Ben Stokes. Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 3: Early Lunch Taken as Rain Stops Play

Also Read - Virat Kohli Sledging Jonny Bairstow During 5th Test Gets Twitter Talking | VIRAL POSTS

Fans just can’t praising the India captain, who has been in excellent form both with the bat and ball in this very test match.

Need runs – 35 runs in an over

Early breakthrough – first 3 wickets

Breakthrough – Brilliant catch Captain Jasprit Bumrah for you#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3i9VfiB1NX — Sharique (@Jerseyno93) July 3, 2022

31(16)* with the bat.

3 wickets with the ball.

An incredible catch in the field.

Team with the upper hand in only his first match as captain. This is Jasprit Bumrah’s match!#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/54ksTxfllp — Sayanth (@Sayanth_rajith) July 3, 2022

31 valuable runs while batting.

Excellent spell to pick 3 crucial wickets.

Stunning catch to remove Ben Stokes. It’s Jasprit Bumrah’s world and we are all living in it.#ENGvIND #Edgbaston — Prahladha B N (@PrahladhaBn) July 3, 2022

what a brilliant catch that was….he just dived to his left and took it… jasprit bumrah,

thts the Indian captain for you!! — Divya S (@s_dnair429) July 3, 2022