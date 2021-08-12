Continuing his blazing form on England tour, KL Rahul scored his sixth hundred in the second Test of the five-match series at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday. After missing out on the hundred in the first match at Trent Bridge, Rahul produced a masterclass of Test match batting to overcome the challenging English conditions and a potent pace attack. Rahul became the first Indian after Ajinkya Rahane and 10th overall to earn a place on the prestigious Lord’s Honours Boards at the home of cricket.Also Read - LIVE India vs England Live Cricket Score Today, 2nd Test Updates Day 1: Virat Kohli Departs But India Still on Top

The 29-year-old played an absolute gem of knock as he showcased tremendous patience and skill to see of the new ball. Notably, Rahul also became the first batsman to hit a hundred in the 2021-23 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. It was his second hundred against England. He became the third Indian player after Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid to score a century at both Oval and Lord’s. Also Read - Smriti Mandhana, Injured Harmanpreet Kaur Leave The Hundred Women Tournament, Set to Return to India

Maturity, composure, grit, self belief & spectacular batting. Congratulations @klrahul11 so so well deserved! A 100 at lords goes down in history to always be very special.

The back foot punches and the cover drives were just ❤️#INDvENG — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) August 12, 2021

100 at the Mecca of cricket! Well played baba 🖤 @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/jID3GKTm7y — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 12, 2021



Rahul also became only the third Indian opener to score a Test century at the Lord’s. Vinoo Mankad (1952) and Ravi Shastri (1990) are the other two Indian openers who reached the triple-digit mark at the iconic ground. Meanwhile, Rahul also joined the elite list of – “Most Test hundreds for Indian openers outside Asia”.

S Gavaskar: 15

KL Rahul: 4

Sehwag: 4

Mankad: 3

Ravi Shastri: 3

The right-handed batsman, who was roped into the side in the absence of Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, proved his selection right with another sublime knock. Rahul played a brilliant knock of 84 in the first innings of the Nottingham Test. However, his innings progression graphic at the Lord’s Test showed how patient Rahul was at the early part of his knock. He scored 20 off 105 balls to start with and thereafter, he owned the crease.

Rahul added 126 runs with senior opener Rohit Sharma for the first wicket to give India a good start for the second time in the five-match series. Rahul played a second fiddle to Rohit and restricted himself from playing any expensive or big shots. Rohit too looked poised for a hundred before he was bowled through the gate by a James Anderson special. Here’s how the Twitter world lavished praise on Rahul’s century at Lord’s.

A century to be proud of for #KLRahul. Loved the innings progression graphic we had showing how patient he was. First 20 took 105 balls and thereafter, he owned the crease — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 12, 2021

Rohit & KL Rahul have utilized their practice time in the UK impressively. Last time I saw Rahul play test cricket was in the Caribbean 2019. He looked uncertain & rushed then. Now, very rarely have I seen an Asian opener play as late with such assurance in English conditions👍 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) August 12, 2021

💯 FOR KL RAHUL!

He gets his name up on the Lord's Honours Boards 🔥 Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/QCqcZttf5G — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 12, 2021

Missed out on a hundred in the first test , but this has been an innings of the highest class from #KLRahul.

A magnificent century at #Lords , hoping he converts this into a really big one. pic.twitter.com/ZFdW87vDhp — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 12, 2021



Earlier, at the Tea, Rohit blended caution with aggression en route his highest overseas Test score of 83 as India gained early advantage, reaching 157 for on the opening day of the second Test against England.

Put in to bat at the Lord’s, the Indian opening pair of Rahul and Rohit negated the overcast conditions on a good batting surface during the visiting team’s first-century opening stand since the tour of 2007.

He is raising the bar and we are raising our hands in celebrating this marvellous 100 from @klrahul11 #topplayer — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 12, 2021

when anderson debuted, Rahul Dravid was seven years into his test career…he's now dueling with KL Rahul, who is seven years into his…#ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 12, 2021



They added 126 for the opening stand to set up a much-needed foundation for India.

Rohit hit 11 boundaries and a six off 145 balls while Rahul also got a maximum to his name as he scored his second successive half-century. Rahul also had three boundaries to his name.

It needed a magic delivery from veteran Anderson, who got a 43-over old Dukes to jag back viciously and literally cut the batsman into half, ending Rohit’s dreams of a maiden Test hundred in a SENA country.

The out-of-form Cheteshwar Pujara (9) was also snuffed out by Anderson (14-4-28-2) before tea to bring some cheer in the English camp.