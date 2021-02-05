Live Updates

  • 12:49 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 1st Test: Joe Root and Dominic Sibley looked confident in the middle and playing with discipline against quality bowling. Indian bowlers are trying hard to pick another wicket to put England down. Washington Sundar is the only bowler who has not been used by Virat Kohli so far. England 80/2 in 35 overs.

  • 12:22 PM IST

    Live updates India vs England: Dominic Sibley and Joe Root started the second session cautiously and are looking to take some time. Root is looking in good touch and Sibley is also settled now in the middle. Virat Kohli is trying an unorthodox fielding plan in search of a wicket. While Bumrah and Ashwin continue from different ends to execute their gameplans. England 69/2 in 29 overs

  • 11:38 AM IST

    Live Score India vs England: The session belongs to India courtesy of the two quick wickets in the later stage. Ashwin gets the better of Burns while Bumrah dismissed Lawrence to put India on top. Earlier, England openers had a solid start as they shared a 63-run stand for the opening wicket. England 67/2 in 27 overs at Lunch

  • 11:28 AM IST

    Live updates India vs England: OUT! Daniel Lawrence departs for a duck and Jasprit Bumrah gets his maiden Test wicket on the Indian soil. It was probably the best delivery of the day so far and Lawerence had no answer for it and got plumbed in front of the wickets. As India will now look to tighten their hold in the game with a wicket or two more. England 63/2 in 25.4 overs

  • 11:21 AM IST

    Live Score India vs England: India was in desperate need of a wicket and it’s Ravichandran Ashwin who get the job done. Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley gave England a solid start and now they will look to cash on it. Burns was looking on control and Ashwin did the magic for hosts to provide an important breakthrough. India will look to get one or two wickets more in this session. England 63/1 in 24 overs

  • 10:57 AM IST

    Live Updates India vs England: FOUR! Short ball from Shahbaz Nadeem as Dominic Sibley confidently cuts it hard through square for a boundary. Sibley looks confident and is now taking charge over the spinners, who looked ineffective so far in the game. It’s a crucial period for both teams. England 45/0 in 17 overs

  • 10:29 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: England openers look more confident now as India bowlers are struggling to hit the right length. Bumrah is getting predictable with every delivery as the duo is playing him very comfortably. The responsibility is on Ashwin’s shoulder to break the stand. England 25/0 in 11 overs

  • 10:12 AM IST

    Live Updates India vs England 1st Test: FOUR! First boundary of the series, outside off from Ashwin as the ball gets an extra bounce and Sibley guides it towards the third man for a boundary. England openers will look to play Ashwin with some safety as he will be the key for India to provide a big breakthrough. England 15/0 in 7.2 overs

  • 10:03 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: Indian bowlers failed to hit the right line and length but England openers are still playing cautiously and looking solid. India need a wicket in the next two overs to put pressure on the visitors. England 10/0 in 6 overs

  • 9:42 AM IST

    Live update India vs England: The England players off to a cautious start in the first two over as Indian pacers look fresh in their opening spell. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma is trying to hit the pads of Rory Burns and are bowling over the cricket for him. England 2/0 in 2 overs

India vs England Live Score 1st Test Day 1:

Hello and welcome to our live blog and coverage of India vs England 1st Test Day 1 from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Both the teams will lock horns to start the long series on a high as they will also be eyeing the spot for the World Test Championships final. New Zealand have already sealed their place as the first finalist while India and England are in contention to face them. India need to win at least two matches in the series while England have to prove their authority in three games. Also Read - 1st Test: Gautam Gambhir Surprised India Didn't Pick 'Rare Commodity' Kuldeep Yadav

India will start the series as favourites after registering a historic Test series win in Australia last year. Many cricket critics have also predicted a series win for the Indian team over England. Meanwhile, England are also high on confidence after beating Sri Lanka in the two-match series in spin-friendly conditions. Some senior players including Virat Kohli will return to the Indian team for the series. Kohli, who missed the last three Tests of the Australia tour due to paternity leave, will lead the Indian team again. While veteran pacer Ishant Sharma and flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya have also included in the squad for first two Tests. Kohli on Thursday already revealed that Shubman Gill will open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the first Tests and Rishabh Pant will play over Wriddhiman Saha as the wicketkeeper-batsman. Also Read - 1st Test, Day 1 Lunch Report: India Hit Back Through Ashwin And Bumrah After Steady England Start

India vs England Full Squads

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha Also Read - IND vs ENG 2021: Virat Kohli Still God-Like Figure in India, Claims Nasser Hussain

England Squad: Joe Root (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone, Dominic Bess