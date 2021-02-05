Live Updates

  • 11:21 AM IST

    Live Score India vs England: India was in desperate need of a wicket and it’s Ravichandran Ashwin who get the job done. Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley gave England a solid start and now they will look to cash on it. Burns was looking on control and Ashwin did the magic for hosts to provide an important breakthrough. India will look to get one or two wickets more in this session. England 63/1 in 24 overs

  • 10:57 AM IST

    Live Updates India vs England: FOUR! Short ball from Shahbaz Nadeem as Dominic Sibley confidently cuts it hard through square for a boundary. Sibley looks confident and is now taking charge over the spinners, who looked ineffective so far in the game. It’s a crucial period for both teams. England 45/0 in 17 overs

  • 10:29 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: England openers look more confident now as India bowlers are struggling to hit the right length. Bumrah is getting predictable with every delivery as the duo is playing him very comfortably. The responsibility is on Ashwin’s shoulder to break the stand. England 25/0 in 11 overs

  • 10:12 AM IST

    Live Updates India vs England 1st Test: FOUR! First boundary of the series, outside off from Ashwin as the ball gets an extra bounce and Sibley guides it towards the third man for a boundary. England openers will look to play Ashwin with some safety as he will be the key for India to provide a big breakthrough. England 15/0 in 7.2 overs

  • 10:03 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: Indian bowlers failed to hit the right line and length but England openers are still playing cautiously and looking solid. India need a wicket in the next two overs to put pressure on the visitors. England 10/0 in 6 overs

  • 9:42 AM IST

    Live update India vs England: The England players off to a cautious start in the first two over as Indian pacers look fresh in their opening spell. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma is trying to hit the pads of Rory Burns and are bowling over the cricket for him. England 2/0 in 2 overs

  • 9:32 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley come out to open the innings for England as Ishant Sharma will start the proceedings for India with the new ball. England will look to play cautiously in the first session.

  • 9:16 AM IST
    Live updates India vs England: Virat Kohli at toss

    “Would have batted first as well. It was an amazing phase for us, having a child is an amazing feeling and combined with the way the team played in Australia. We are not thinking about the Test championship at the moment, just take one game at a time. I come in, Ishant is back. Nadeem plays his second game, Ashwin and Washi, both are starting. Same batting order from the Brisbane Test.”
  • 9:09 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score and Updates: Playing XIs

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem
    England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson
  • 9:04 AM IST

    Live Updates India vs England: England captain Joe Root win toss, opt to bat against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India vs England Live Score:

Hello and welcome to our live blog and coverage of India vs England 1st Test Day 1 from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Both the teams will lock horns to start the long series on a high as they will also be eyeing the spot for the World Test Championships final. New Zealand have already sealed their place as the first finalist while India and England are in contention to face them. India need to win at least two matches in the series while England have to prove their authority in three games. Also Read - IND vs ENG 2021: Virat Kohli Still God-Like Figure in India, Claims Nasser Hussain

India will start the series as favourites after registering a historic Test series win in Australia last year. Many cricket critics have also predicted a series win for the Indian team over England. Meanwhile, England are also high on confidence after beating Sri Lanka in the two-match series in spin-friendly conditions. Some senior players including Virat Kohli will return to the Indian team for the series. Kohli, who missed the last three Tests of the Australia tour due to paternity leave, will lead the Indian team again. While veteran pacer Ishant Sharma and flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya have also included in the squad for first two Tests. Kohli on Thursday already revealed that Shubman Gill will open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the first Tests and Rishabh Pant will play over Wriddhiman Saha as the wicketkeeper-batsman. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Why Are England Cricketers Wearing Black Armbands in Chennai Test?

India vs England Full Squads

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st Test: England Captain Joe Root Opts to Bat as Ishant Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem Return For India

England Squad: Joe Root (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone, Dominic Bess