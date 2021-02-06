Live Updates

  • 11:56 AM IST

  • 11:38 AM IST

    Live Score India vs England: England dominated the first session of Day 2 against India in the opening Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. England captain Joe Root continues his run-spree and hit 150 plus score in third consecutive Test. Root remained unbeaten on 156. While it was Ben Stokes who stood out with his attacking batting in first session as the southpaw slammed 63* runs in 98 balls. England 355/3 in 119 overs

  • 11:12 AM IST

  • 11:12 AM IST

  • 11:09 AM IST

    Live Score India vs England: Ben Stokes reaches his 23rd Test half-century with back to back boundaries to Shahbaz Nadeem. The Indian bowlers are now under massive pressure to break this stand as England are currently cruising towards a massive score. England 336/3 in 113 overs

  • 11:04 AM IST

    India vs England Live Cricket Score: Joe Root continues to prove his dominance over Indian bowlers and reached his 150. This is the third consecutive 150 plus score from the England captain. On the other side, Stokes also continues attacking the Indian spinners as he slog sweeps Shahbaz Nadeem over mid-wicket for a maximum. England 326/3 in 111 overs

  • 10:31 AM IST

    Live score and updates India vs England 1st Test: England reach 300 with back-to-back boundaries from Ben Stokes as he punished poor deliveries from Ishant Sharma. After a good start to the day, Ishant has been struggling in the last couple of overs while Stokes has decided to punish the deliveries which will come in his zone. England 303/3 in 103.2 overs

  • 10:14 AM IST

    Live India vs England 1st Test Day 2: The Indian bowlers have been impressive so far especially Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma but England batsmen are playing cautiously to avoid losing any wicket. The pressure is mounting on Indian skipper Virat Kohli to find a strategy to get rid of Joe Root. England 282/3 in 100 overs

  • 9:52 AM IST

    Live score India vs England 1st Test: SIX! Ben Stokes looks confident as he decides to take charge on Ravichandran Ashwin. The southpaw has been impressive so far with the defence and the maximum was just to put pressure on the bowler. England 280/3 in 95.1 overs

  • 9:36 AM IST

    Live Score and Updates India vs England 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah completed his over with good three deliveries. Virat Kohli makes an interesting choice to start the day with Ravichandran Ashwin from the other end. It will be interesting to see how Ben Stokes play Ashwin as he has been out of competitive cricket since the Indian Premier League. England 264/3 in 89 overs

Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 2:

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of India vs England 1st Test match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Team India bowlers will look to take some quick wickets early on Day 2 to tighten their grip on the match. The bowlers looked ineffective on the opening day on a placid surface with no swing and spin to offer. On the other hand, England captain Joe Root will join a new partner in the middle as he will look to take the hosts to a massive total. Also Read - IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Joe Root, Ben Stokes Put England in Strong Position as India Remain Wicket-less at Lunch

Meanwhile, on Day 1, Root continued his golden form from the previous Test series against Sri Lanka and scored unbeaten 128 runs. On the other hand, Sibley, who struggled against the Lanka spinners returned to form and slammed 87 runs before getting out on the last delivery of the day. India pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Sibley with a toe-crushing yorker. At Stumps, with England were 263/3. Also Read - Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Gives Pep Talk to Indian Team Ahead of Day 2 in Chennai | WATCH VIDEO

For India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets while ace-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin managed to get one. Also Read - India vs England: 'Focused' Mohammad Shami Back to Training to Get Match Fit | WATCH VIDEO

Playing XIs of both teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson