

















Load More

Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 2:

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of India vs England 1st Test match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Team India bowlers will look to take some quick wickets early on Day 2 to tighten their grip on the match. The bowlers looked ineffective on the opening day on a placid surface with no swing and spin to offer. On the other hand, England captain Joe Root will join a new partner in the middle as he will look to take the hosts to a massive total. Also Read - IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Joe Root, Ben Stokes Put England in Strong Position as India Remain Wicket-less at Lunch

Meanwhile, on Day 1, Root continued his golden form from the previous Test series against Sri Lanka and scored unbeaten 128 runs. On the other hand, Sibley, who struggled against the Lanka spinners returned to form and slammed 87 runs before getting out on the last delivery of the day. India pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Sibley with a toe-crushing yorker. At Stumps, with England were 263/3. Also Read - Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Gives Pep Talk to Indian Team Ahead of Day 2 in Chennai | WATCH VIDEO

For India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets while ace-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin managed to get one. Also Read - India vs England: 'Focused' Mohammad Shami Back to Training to Get Match Fit | WATCH VIDEO

Playing XIs of both teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson