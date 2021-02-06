Live Updates

  • 10:14 AM IST

    Live India vs England 1st Test Day 2: The Indian bowlers have been impressive so far especially Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma but England batsmen are playing cautiously to avoid losing any wicket. The pressure is mounting on Indian skipper Virat Kohli to find a strategy to get rid of Joe Root. England 282/3 in 100 overs

  • 9:52 AM IST

    Live score India vs England 1st Test: SIX! Ben Stokes looks confident as he decides to take charge on Ravichandran Ashwin. The southpaw has been impressive so far with the defence and the maximum was just to put pressure on the bowler. England 280/3 in 95.1 overs

  • 9:36 AM IST

    Live Score and Updates India vs England 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah completed his over with good three deliveries. Virat Kohli makes an interesting choice to start the day with Ravichandran Ashwin from the other end. It will be interesting to see how Ben Stokes play Ashwin as he has been out of competitive cricket since the Indian Premier League. England 264/3 in 89 overs

  • 9:02 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 1st Test Day 2 from MA Chidambaram Stadium. After an underwhelming show on Day 1, Team India will look to bounce back on the second day of the opening Test match. The bowlers will look to get rid of centurion Joe Root as early as possible to contain England under 350.

Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 2:

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of India vs England 1st Test match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Team India bowlers will look to take some quick wickets early on Day 2 to tighten their grip on the match. The bowlers looked ineffective on the opening day on a placid surface with no swing and spin to offer. On the other hand, England captain Joe Root will join a new partner in the middle as he will look to take the hosts to a massive total. Also Read - Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Gives Pep Talk to Indian Team Ahead of Day 2 in Chennai | WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, on Day 1, Root continued his golden form from the previous Test series against Sri Lanka and scored unbeaten 128 runs. On the other hand, Sibley, who struggled against the Lanka spinners returned to form and slammed 87 runs before getting out on the last delivery of the day. India pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Sibley with a toe-crushing yorker. At Stumps, with England were 263/3. Also Read - India vs England: 'Focused' Mohammad Shami Back to Training to Get Match Fit | WATCH VIDEO

For India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets while ace-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin managed to get one. Also Read - India vs England: Joe Root Hails Virat Kohli's 'Good Sportsmanship' After India Captain's Noble Gesture in 1st Test, Backs England to Score 600+ in Chennai

Playing XIs of both teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson