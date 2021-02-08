

















India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Score and Updates

Live Cricket Score India vs England 1st Test Day 4: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 1st Test match Day 4 live from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Team India tailenders will face a tough task to avoid follow-on against England on Day 4. India are currently 321 runs behind the visitors have already lost six wickets. Also Read - Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: India Cricketer Rishabh Pant Pledges to Donate His Match Fee For Rescue Efforts

Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin showed some resilience and remained not out on 33 and 8 respectively and take India to 257/6 at Stumps. Also Read - India vs England: How to Buy Tickets Online For 2nd Test at Chepauk- Price, Sales, Online Buy And All You Need to Know

On Day 3, Rishabh Pant continues his golden form in Test cricket but missed a marvelous century by just 9 runs. Also Read - India vs England: Cheteshwar Pujara Wants Rishabh Pant to Bat Sensibly And Put Team First in All Situations After Another Careless Dismissal

Pant came out to bat in a crucial situation with India four down at 73 losing wickets of big guns like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill. The southpaw joined hands with the Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara to rebuild the Indian innings. The duo shared a 119-run stand for the fifth wicket to put India back in the game. Pujara was also dismissed by Bess after a well-made 73.

Earlier, resuming their innings from 555/8, Dom Bess played some attacking shot but the new ball did the trick for India as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed him with excellent delivery. Bess scored crucial 34 runs. While, ace-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin castled James Anderson to restrict England under 600.

Playing XIs of both teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem.