Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 3

Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 1st Test Day 3 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. India bowled out England for 578 in the first session of Day 3 as Jasprit Bumrah get rid of Dom Bess while Ravichandran Ashwin castled James Anderson. The responsibility is now on the Indian openers Shuibman Gill and Rohit Sharma’s shoulders to give them a solid start. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be key for the hosts at a placid surface. Also Read - Joe Root Takes a One-Handed Catch to Send Ajinkya Rahane Packing in Chennai Off Dom Bess | WATCH VIDEO

England captain Joe Root slammed his fifth double-century in Test cricket in the ongoing match against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Root continued his golden patch from the Sri Lanka tour to dominate the Indian bowlers at a placid surface. The 30-year-old reached the milestone with a six off Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery. Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3: Jofra Archer Removes Indian Openers as England Dominate with 519-Run Lead at Lunch

Playing XIs of both teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem. Also Read - IND vs ENG: India Should Preserve Jasprit Bumrah For Pink-Ball Test: Gautam Gambhir