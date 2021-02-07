













Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 3

Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 1st Test Day 3 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. India bowled out England for 578 in the first session of Day 3 as Jasprit Bumrah get rid of Dom Bess while Ravichandran Ashwin castled James Anderson. The responsibility is now on the Indian openers Shuibman Gill and Rohit Sharma’s shoulders to give them a solid start. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be key for the hosts at a placid surface. Also Read - India vs England Live Streaming Cricket 1st Test Day 3: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

England captain Joe Root slammed his fifth double-century in Test cricket in the ongoing match against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Root continued his golden patch from the Sri Lanka tour to dominate the Indian bowlers at a placid surface. The 30-year-old reached the milestone with a six off Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery. Also Read - ECB Thank India For Hospitality After Hotel Staff Welcome Joe Root With a Cake Following Record Double Century at Chennai | WATCH VIDEO

England will resume their innings from 555/8 on Day 3 with Dom Bess and Jack Leach in the middle. Also Read - India vs England: Mohammed Siraj Grabs Kuldeep Yadav's Neck in Team India Dressing Room in 1st Test, Video Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Playing XIs of both teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem.