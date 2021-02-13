Live Updates

  • 4:24 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd Test: OUT! CASTLED! Moeen Ali removes Ajinkya Rahane for 67. Rahane goes now. Root was annoyed that he was not given out in the last over and now, Rahane is walking back. England doing well to come back into the game now as they have removed those two set batters who were troubling them. Loopy and around the off pole, Rahane gets on his knees again and looks to sweep this one away but he does not connect the bat with ball on this occasion. The ball sneaks in under the bat and spins back in sharply to disturb the timber behind. India 250/5 vs England

  • 4:11 PM IST

    Rohit departs after well-played innings!

  • 4:10 PM IST

    2nd Test Live Cricket Updates IND vs ENG: An appeal for catch! Ajinkya Rahane is the man in question. England review it. NOT OUT! Rahane survives a scare now but he was very confident as he knew that he had not nicked that one. Flighted this time again and on the pads, Rahane looks to tuck this one away but to the naked eye, it looks like he has missed it and it has come off the pads and lobbed towards Pope at short leg, who collects the ball and appeals. The umpire is unmoved and the English players converged and Root makes the ‘T’ symbol. Ultra Edge rolls in and it is seen that there is no spike as the ball passes the bat. Will be not out.

  • 4:06 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Jack Leach removes Rohit Sharma for 161. Finally, England has done enough to break this stand. Rohit wanted to send this one all the way over the ropes and into the stands but his timing on this stroke was not the best. He is very unhappy with himself as he walks back now but there is applause all around the ground, as they show their appreciation to Sharma, who has been absolutely phenomenal with his 161. Flighted and on middle, Sharma looks to employ the sweep again, which he has played well so far. This time though, he ends up generating a top edge and the ball flies towards Moeen Ali at deep mid-wicket, who does not make a mess of this one. A delightful knock comes to an end and the 162-run stand is broken. India 248/4 in 73 overs vs England

  • 3:58 PM IST

    India vs England 2nd Test Live Score and updates: FOUR! Beautiful use of the feet and Rohit Sharma also brings up the 150-run stand between these two. Wonderful show. Full and flighted around the middle from Leach, Rohit Sharma puts on his dancing shoes and slams this one over the mid on region and into the ropes, after a couple of bounces. IND 238/3 in 70.3 overs vs ENG at Chepauk

  • 3:55 PM IST

    Time for some DRINKS. It all looks India, India, and more India! Ever since England snared 3 wickets in the first session, they have been on the back foot and the duo of Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have just been playing it at their pace and their batting has also seen Rohit reach 150, while Rahane is well set and has reached his fifty as well. It looks like India will end the day with around 300 on the board and that is what they will be looking to do. England will be hoping to break this stand first and then grab a couple more wickets before the finish on Day 1. India 233/3 in 70 overs vs England

  • 3:45 PM IST

    The Show Goes On – Ro’Hitman’ Sharma in full flow at Chepauk!

  • 3:44 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd Test: 150 FOR ROHIT SHARMA! Wow! WHAT. AN. INNINGS. Rohit has played a brilliant knock under pressure and took the attack back to England. He was in when India was in a spot of bother and has pulled them out of this hole and has put them in a commanding position. There were also talks after the first Test match, that Rohit needs to be dropped and replaced with someone else but Sharma has responded to his haters, in the best possible way, by keeping quiet and then letting his willow do all the talking. There is applause all around the ground and the Indian dressing room is on their feet. This is a fantastic way for Sharma to welcome the crowds back into the ground as well. Flatter and on the pads, Rohit Sharma flicks it through square leg and gets to this feat with a single. IND 230/3 in 68 overs vs ENG at Chepauk

  • 3:31 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score and Updates: A couple of watchful overs for Indian batsmen. Loopy delivery on middle from Joe Root, Rohit Sharma looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The skipper starts off with a maiden over. India 225/3 in 66 overs vs England

  • 3:20 PM IST

    2nd Test Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG: FOUR! Dom Bess makes a mess of it in the deep and it will be a boundary. Not his fault entirely though as Bess’ foot got caught on the turf and that is why the misfield occurred. Nicely swept though from Rohit! Floated delivery on middle, Rohit Sharma sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary. India 217/3 in 63.3 overs vs England

After suffering a shocking 227-run loss in the first Test against England, the Virat Kohli-led Team India will enter the 2nd Test seeking redemption. India slipped down to the 4th position in the ICC World Test Championship table after the defeat, and one more loss in the series would mean India getting eliminated from the tournament. If we go by the reports, India have opted for a turning pitch in the 2nd Test in hopes that it can turn the result their way. But England, over the past couple of months, have shown they can adjust themselves on turning surfaces. England captain Joe Root struck a double hundred in Sri Lanka and smashed another one in India. Root has grown as a batsman on spinning surfaces and he would be India's biggest threat. Jack Leach and Moeen Ali pick up crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane respectively as England hurt India in the final session of day 1 of the second Test in Chennai. Jack Leach and Moeen Ali strike as Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Puajra fall in quick succession, England hurt India. India vs England Live Score 2nd Test: Virat Kohli wins Toss, India opt to bat vs England in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Olly Stone removes Shubman Gill for a duck, England spoil India start on day 1 of India vs England 2nd Test.

After suffering a shocking 227-run loss in the first Test against England, the Virat Kohli-led Team India will enter the 2nd Test seeking redemption. India slipped down to the 4th position in the ICC World Test Championship table after the defeat, and one more loss in the series would mean India getting eliminated from the tournament. If we go by the reports, India have opted for a turning pitch in the 2nd Test in hopes that it can turn the result their way. But England, over the past couple of months, have shown they can adjust themselves on turning surfaces. England captain Joe Root struck a double hundred in Sri Lanka and smashed another one in India. Root has grown as a batsman on spinning surfaces and he would be India’s biggest threat. Also Read - Barmy Army Trolls Virat Kohli Hilariously For His Reaction After Registering Duck During 2nd Test in Chennai | SEE POST

LIVE Cricket Score Today – India 257/5 vs England at Chepauk

Going 1-0 down early on in the series, it is a chance for captain Virat Kohli to bring his top game and lead India to a series win. With the crowd back inside the heated cauldron ready to egg him on, something he thrives on, the Indian captain would be eyeing a good slugfest against a very resolute opposition. India need to win two matches and not lose any of the games to make the WTC final.
Squads: Also Read - Rohit Sharma Slams 7th Test Century in 2nd Test Against England

Ravichandran Ashwin will need a lot of support from the other end in terms of both restrictive and attacking options. A fit-again Axar Patel is the closest to being a like-for-like replacement for an injured Ravindra Jadeja. Patel’s Test debut looks imminent as Ashwin will need someone to hold on at the other end. However, one can’t be so sure about Kuldeep Yadav, who in his short six-Test career, has played some tough games.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.