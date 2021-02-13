Live Updates

  • 11:48 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score 2nd Test: What a great session of play this has been. It would have been India’s session but with the two big, big wickets of Pujara and also Kohli, you would say that Joe Root will have the wider smile as he heads back into the Lunch break. India have not been too bad either, and all their thanks go to Rohit Sharma, who has been phenomenal. Not the start that India would have hoped for. Gill has been impressive in his short Test career but his decision to leave a delivery, which could have been played at, meant his fall for a duck. Then, came the revival by the duo of Pujara and Rohit Sharma. They stitched an 85-run stand and Rohit went about his business, in his usual class. Pujara, though, was tentative and did well to support him. But that is where it went wrong then, Leach got the better of Pujara and Moeen sent a very shocked Kohli for a 5-ball duck. Since then, Sharma and Rahane have negotitated things until Lunch.

  • 11:44 AM IST

    It’s ‘even-stevens’ at Lunch!

  • 11:43 AM IST

    EDGED, FOUR! Good length again. Just short of full, outside off, Rohit is forced to play at it. But there is a bit of late movement, which squares him up. Gets an outside edge but it goes to the ground. It is in between second slip and gully, racing to the third man fence. India 106/3 vs England at LUNCH Rohit 80*, Rahane 5*; Stone 1/14, Leach 1/23

  • 11:33 AM IST

    IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score and Updates: FOUR! CLASSY! What a shot. Full and around middle from Leach, Rohit comes forward and just punches it against the spin. The ball races to Leach’s right and beats mid on to his left. 100 UP FOR INDIA.

  • 11:30 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd Test: FOUR! THRASH! At the moment, Rohit Sharma is on a different planet. Outside off, Rohit gets down and sweeps it powerfully through mid-wicket. There are two men in the deep on the leg side. One at deep backward square leg and the other at deep mid-wicket, a bit squarer and three quarters in front of the ropes. Sharma bisects them to perfection. He has moved to 70 from just 68 balls and is dictating terms. India 95/3 in 23.3 overs vs England

  • 11:22 AM IST

    Pujara gone for 21, Kohli departs for DUCK!

  • 11:21 AM IST

    IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score and Updates: OUT! BOWLED! Moeen has dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck! One wicket brings another and the Chepauk is in a hush. Beautiful bowling and Ashwin will already be licking his lips. Full, outside off, the Indian skipper leans to drive. But the ball drifts in beautifully, spins in a mile, goes past the inside edge and hits the stumps! Kohli hears the death rattle but does not want to go. He asks Rohit whether he is bowled because he feels that the bails have been dislodged off the keeper’s gloves. The umpire now takes it upstairs but the first replay shows that the ball has hit the stumps. A duck for King Kohli! India 86/3 in 21.3 overs vs England

  • 11:15 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score 2nd Test: OUT! CAUGHT AT SLIP! Jack Leach removes Cheteshwar Pujara for 21. Leach has persisted and eventually, been rewarded. Full, just outside off, Pujara does nothing much wrong. Pushes at it with firm hands. The ball hits the deck, generates a massive puff of dust and takes the outside edge. Sharp chance for Ben Stokes at first slip who takes it nicely to his left. The stand of 85 has been broken. Looked like Pujara wanted to use his feet but then, indecision cost him. India 85/2 in 20.2 overs vs England

  • 11:13 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd Test: FOUR! Excellent placement from Rohit and he moves to 62 now, off just 59 balls. Slightly short and outside off, Sharma does not have to do too much, just opens up the face of his bat and guides this one to the deep backward point region for yet another boundary. IND 83/1 in 19.5 overs vs ENG at Chepauk

  • 11:03 AM IST

    India flag ‘flying high’!

After suffering a shocking 227-run loss in the first Test against England, the Virat Kohli-led Team India will enter the 2nd Test seeking redemption. India slipped down to the 4th position in the ICC World Test Championship table after the defeat, and one more loss in the series would mean India getting eliminated from the tournament. If we go by the reports, India have opted for a turning pitch in the 2nd Test in hopes that it can turn the result their way. But England, over the past couple of months, have shown they can adjust themselves on turning surfaces. England captain Joe Root struck a double hundred in Sri Lanka and smashed another one in India. Root has grown as a batsman on spinning surfaces and he would be India’s biggest threat. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Fans Return to Stadium After Almost a Year in India During 2nd Test Against England

LIVE Cricket Score Today – India 106/3 vs England at Chepauk

Going 1-0 down early on in the series, it is a chance for captain Virat Kohli to bring his top game and lead India to a series win. With the crowd back inside the heated cauldron ready to egg him on, something he thrives on, the Indian captain would be eyeing a good slugfest against a very resolute opposition. India need to win two matches and not lose any of the games to make the WTC final.
Ravichandran Ashwin will need a lot of support from the other end in terms of both restrictive and attacking options. A fit-again Axar Patel is the closest to being a like-for-like replacement for an injured Ravindra Jadeja. Patel’s Test debut looks imminent as Ashwin will need someone to hold on at the other end. However, one can’t be so sure about Kuldeep Yadav, who in his short six-Test career, has played some tough games.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.