Live Updates

  • 1:26 PM IST

    It’s ‘Whistle-Podu’ time in Chennai!

  • 1:25 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 2nd Test: OUT! Mohammed Siraj For Ollie Pope for 22. TAKEN! A blinder from Pant down the leg side. Siraj, the man does the job for the Indians. His first ball on the Indian soil in Tests and he gets the wicket. The good-looking stand is broken. Not a wicket-taking delivery this one but Siraj and the Indians won’t care. The first ball from Siraj is a bit short but it is angled down the leg side. Pope looks to work it down the leg side but he nicks it behind. Pant, behind the sticks, dives full length to his left and snaffles the chance. Well, not really. The ball pops out of his left hand in the first attempt but he keeps him calm and gobbles it in the second attempt. Pope has to go. England 87/6, trail India (329) by 242 runs

  • 1:20 PM IST

    2nd Test Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG: DRINKS! Good resistance from Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes but India are well on top. The ball is spinning sharply and the Indians have kept the visitors guessing. These two have shown grit to stitch a decent small stand. They would want to continue doing the same. Can India break this stand quickly to push them further on the back foot? Interesting phase coming up. England 82/5, trail India (329) by 242 runs in Chennai

  • 1:05 PM IST

    FOUR! A welcome boundary. Tossed up and on middle from Ashwin, Ben Foakes flicks it nicely. The mid on fielder dives to his left but fails to stop the ball. It races away to the fence. England 76/5 vs India (329) at Chepauk

  • 12:49 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score and Updates: Review time! An appeal for lbw! Ben Foakes is the man in question. Ultra Edge detects no spike on this one. Ball Tracker shows that it is missing the leg stump. NOT OUT! Impact is outside leg! Flighted delivery on middle, Foakes looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. India reviews it. Ultra Edge detects no spike on it. Ball Tracker shows it is pitching outside leg.

  • 12:40 PM IST

    Stokes departs, India choke England with spin!

  • 12:38 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd Test: FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off from Axar Patel, Ollie Pope cuts it hard through point for a boundary. These are vital runs for England. ENG 57/5 in 24.3 overs vs IND (329)

  • 12:31 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score and Updates: OUT! BOWLED! Ravichandran Ashwin removes Ben Stokes for 18. Ashwin gets his third wicket! Googly on off, Stokes looks to defend but misses it and gets bowled. The ball turned away sharply. Ashwin bowls a loopy delivery from round the wicket on middle, something Stokes looks to whip with the angle, only to play all around it, miss it big time. Stokes off-stump goes for a toss, England in tatters at Chepauk! England 52/5 in 23.2 overs vs India (329)

  • 12:22 PM IST

    Big blow for Cheteshwar Pujara!

  • 12:21 PM IST

    2nd Test Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG: FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle from Ashwin, Stokes pulls it through square leg for a boundary. Much needed runs for the visitors. England 48/4 vs India (329) at Chepauk

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score, Day 2 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Live Score of IND vs ENG match being played at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai. See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 Live video, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 2nd Test between India vs England from Chennai here. OUT! Mohammed Siraj For Ollie Pope for 22. TAKEN! A blinder from Pant down the leg side. Siraj, the man does the job for the Indians. Ravichandran Ashwin triple strikes jolt England badly as India dominates the proceedings in the second session of day two of the second Test in Chennai. See the latest IND vs ENG, India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Live Score, IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 Live cricket updates here. Axar Patel picks up his maiden Test wicket as he sent back Joe Root for 6, India dominate England on day 2 of the second Test in Chennai. Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin strike early as India hurt England badly in the first innings on day 2 of the second Test. Earlier, Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant half-century after Rohit Sharma’s 161 masterclass as India scored 329 in the first innings of second Test vs England at Chepauk.  Check India vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score and IND vs ENG Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs England Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Overtakes Harbhajan Singh in Most Wickets on Indian Soil, Anil Kumble Tops Tally

Rohit Sharma oozed class with an aesthetically pleasing 161 on a challenging track, helping India seize the initiative with a solid opening day score of 300 for 6 against England in the second cricket Test on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahane looked equally attractive during his knock of 67 off 149 balls and the two Mumbaikars added 162 runs for the fourth wicket, making it worth the effort for the 15,000 who flocked the Chepauk as Indian cricket welcomed its fans back in the stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A score of 350 plus in the first innings will be equivalent to 550 plus on any other track and Rishabh Pant”s (33 batting) dangerous presence could also take India well beyond the magic figure on this track. At stumps, he had debutant Axar Patel (5) for company. Also Read - India vs England 2nd Test: Injury Keeps Cheteshwar Pujara Away From Field on Day 2, Mayank Agarwal Replaces Him as Substitute

LIVE Cricket Score Today England 87/6 vs India at Chepauk

Rohit had scored six Test hundreds prior to this knock but he will be the first to admit that in terms of conditions on offer and the quality of attack he faced, the seventh one would be at the top of the list.
Firstly, he put India in a commanding position on a track which was way more difficult for batting than he made it look with 18 fours and two sixes in his 231-ball knock. Secondly, he put all the naysayers in their place by scoring runs when it mattered the most. The team is aiming for a comeback after a crushing 227-run loss in the first Test. Joe Root was marvellous with his sweep shot during the first Test but Rohit was simply magnificent with his execution on a doubly difficult track on which he gave England spinner Moeen Ali – 3/112 – a lesson in controlled aggression. The way Rohit put a big front-foot stride outside the off-stump to sweep deliveries off both Moeen and Jack Leach – 2/78 – will not be forgotten by all who were fortunate to witness the innings. Also Read - IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant, Bowlers Put India in Commanding Position vs England at Lunch on Day 2

IND vs ENG Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.