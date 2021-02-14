Live Updates

    Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd Test: Earlier in the day, Pant went after the bowlers and reached his half-ton. However, he kept losing partners at the other end. Moeen struck in his first over of the day and struck twice. Stone did the same and got two wickets in his over to close the Indian innings to 329. Pant remained unbeaten on 58. Right! A fine session of play where England got the 4 wickets quickly but Indians responded superbly with the ball by dismissing the 4 opposition batsmen. And the second session is nicely set up now. Joins us for the same in a short while.

    India on top, England aim to survive!

    IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score and Updates: WOW! What a finish to the session. The Lunch for the Indians will be a lot tastier now. They removed the two England openers early. Ishant got the breakthrough in the first over while Ashwin struck to send Sibley packing. And then Axar got his debut wicket, the massive one of Root to force the visitors on the back foot. Ashwin got the wicket on the last ball before Lunch to end Lawrence’s vigil with the willow. Overall, with the kind of total India have got and the way the ball is turning, one can say that India are well on top in this game. Earlier in the day, Pant went after the bowlers and reached his half ton. However, he kept losing partners at the other end. Moeen struck in his first over of the day and struck twice. Stone did the same and got two wickets in his over to close the Indian innings to 329. Pant remained unbeaten on 58.

    2nd Test Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG: OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin removes Daniel Lawrence for 9. TAKEN AT SHORT LEG! WOW! Ashwin wins the battle! The local boy roars again. Lovely delivery. He stopped before delivering this ball. Took his time and maybe worked out the plan as to what ball he wants to bowl. Loops this around off and middle, Lawrence comes on the front foot and has a defensive poke with hard hands. The ball spins enough to take the inner half. It goes a little right of Gill at forward short leg. He snaffles the chance and the Indians celebrate! With this it is LUNCH ON DAY 2. England 39/4 at LUNCH, trail India (329) by 290 runs at Chepauk

    Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd Test: An appeal for catch! Ben Stokes is the man in question. Ultra Edge detects no spike on this one. Ball Tracker shows that it is missing the off stump. NOT OUT! The impact is outside off! Flighted delivery on off, Stokes looks to defend but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the first slip where Kohli takes the catch and appeals. The umpire denies it. Ultra Edge detects no spike on it. They are also checking for the lbw. Ball Tracker shows that it is missing the off stump. England 38/3 vs India (329)

    Axar’s maiden Test wicket – JOE ROOT!

    India vs England 2nd Test Live Score: Flighted delivery on middle from Axar, Lawrence looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire denies it. ENG 29/3 in 12 overs, trail IND (329) by 300 runs

    India vs England Live Score 2nd Test: OUT! CAUGHT! Axar Patel removes Joe Root for 6. Massive wicket! The man in sublime form has been dismissed. The sweep shot was always going to be a tough shot and Root went for it. On this track, with extra bounce, it was even riskier. He ends up getting a top edge and it balloons towards Ashwin and short fine leg. He is not going to miss out. Big, big wicket for India and top stuff from Patel. He accounts for Root as his debut Test wicket. England 23/3 in 10.3 overs vs India (329) in Chennai

    Ashwin into the act now!

    2nd Test Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG: Tossed up ball on off from Axar Patel, Joe Root looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the third man. The batsmen get two runs. England 19/2 vs India (329)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Live Score of IND vs ENG match being played at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai. Ravichandran Ashwin removes Daniel Lawrence for 9, India hurt England on day 2 of the second Test in Chennai. Axar Patel picks up his maiden Test wicket as he sent back Joe Root for 6, India dominate England on day 2 of the second Test in Chennai. Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin strike early as India hurt England badly in the first innings on day 2 of the second Test. Earlier, Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant half-century after Rohit Sharma's 161 masterclass as India scored 329 in the first innings of second Test vs England at Chepauk.

Rohit Sharma oozed class with an aesthetically pleasing 161 on a challenging track, helping India seize the initiative with a solid opening day score of 300 for 6 against England in the second cricket Test on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahane looked equally attractive during his knock of 67 off 149 balls and the two Mumbaikars added 162 runs for the fourth wicket, making it worth the effort for the 15,000 who flocked the Chepauk as Indian cricket welcomed its fans back in the stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A score of 350 plus in the first innings will be equivalent to 550 plus on any other track and Rishabh Pant”s (33 batting) dangerous presence could also take India well beyond the magic figure on this track. At stumps, he had debutant Axar Patel (5) for company. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Thanks Wife Ritika Sajdeh For Century in 2nd Test in Most Special Way Ahead of Valentine's Day 2021

LIVE Cricket Score Today England 39/4 vs India at Chepauk

Rohit had scored six Test hundreds prior to this knock but he will be the first to admit that in terms of conditions on offer and the quality of attack he faced, the seventh one would be at the top of the list.
Firstly, he put India in a commanding position on a track which was way more difficult for batting than he made it look with 18 fours and two sixes in his 231-ball knock. Secondly, he put all the naysayers in their place by scoring runs when it mattered the most. The team is aiming for a comeback after a crushing 227-run loss in the first Test. Joe Root was marvellous with his sweep shot during the first Test but Rohit was simply magnificent with his execution on a doubly difficult track on which he gave England spinner Moeen Ali – 3/112 – a lesson in controlled aggression. The way Rohit put a big front-foot stride outside the off-stump to sweep deliveries off both Moeen and Jack Leach – 2/78 – will not be forgotten by all who were fortunate to witness the innings. Also Read - VIDEO: Rishabh Pant-Ben Stokes in Heated Argument During India vs England 2nd Test at Chennai

IND vs ENG Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.