India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score And Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 live cricket score and updates from Lord’s, London. The stage is set for the Indian batsmen to set a challenging total in front of England. The Indian batsmen have a tough task ahead of them to set a formidable target for the hosts. England have managed to bounce back in the game courtesy of Joe Root’s unbeaten 180 as they have taken a vital 24-run lead. The Indian openers will come out to bat on Day 4 as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will look to replicate their performance from the first innings. While England pacers will also have an uphill task ahead of them as Day 3 didn’t offer much assistance to the bowlers and if the sun comes out on Day 4 too then it will going to be an issue for Joe Root and Co.Also Read - London Weather Forecast, August 15, Sunday, India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Lord's: Partly Cloudy, Rain to Stay Away

Live Updates

  • 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 4: Virat Kohli has to be very cautious against the balls landing outside off stump. Kohli has been going through a rough patch and the case with Cheteshwar Pujara is even worse. India want their two best Test batsmen to score big today. IND 42/2 in 19 overs

  • 4:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 4: Joe Root brought Sam Curran into the attack as he doesn’t want the Indian batters to get settled in front of a particular bowler. Cheteshear Pujara is looking very cautious at the moment and has not opened his account. IND 40/2 in 16 overs

  • 4:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 4: FOUR! A tad full and Virat Kohli plays his trademark extra cover drive for a boundary. The sun is out and shining bright as India need to take advantage of it. Kohli is looking determined and he needs some support from Pujara. IND 31/2 in 14 overs

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 4: Cheteshwar Pujara is struggling against the swing of James Anderson. It’s a worrying sign for India as one wicket from here will put India on the mat. Pujara needs to play a big knock here and give ample support to his captain Virat Kohli. IND 27/2 in 13 overs

  • 4:34 PM IST

    MARK WOOD on FIRE!

  • 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 4: OUT! Another short ball from Mark Wood and Rohit Sharma plays the pull shot but missed the top connection and Moeen Ali takes a fine catch. A massive wicket for England as India in trouble. Scores are level but the Indian openers are back in hut courtesy of Mark Wood. IND 27/2 in 12 overs

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 4: SIX! HITMAN SPECIAL! Short Ball and Rohit Sharma plays his favourite pull shot to send it over the line for a maximum. Scores are level with the six and now India will look to post a formidable target for England. IND 27/1 in 11.3 overs

  • 4:19 PM IST

    Mark Wood Strikes Early!

  • 4:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 4: OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! In-form KL Rahul departs for just 5. Top bowling from Mark Wood as he stuck to his line outside off stump and Rahul edged the ball to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Huge wicket for England as they will look to capitalize on it from here. IND 18/1 in 9.2 overs

  • 4:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 4: James Anderson and Mark Wood are hitting the right lengths at the moment. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are looking in no hurry and giving full respect to the top deliveries. The sun is out and the batters in the middle will happy with it. IND 18/0 in 9 overs