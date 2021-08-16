IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES

London: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 5 score and updates from Lord’s Ground, London. Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be the player to look out for on the final day of Lord’s Test as India look to extend their lead. Pant has done the same for India on several occasions and team management wants to replicate that on Monday too. Meanwhile, on Day 4, The seasoned duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane found much-needed runs from their bats to rescue India from a perilous position and give their team a fighting chance in the second Test against England. Pujara (45 off 206) and Rahane (61 off 146) thrived under tremendous pressure to bat for almost 50 overs for a 100-run stand, taking the game to day five. When bad light forced early stumps on day four, India reached 181 for six, leading England by 154 runs. Rishabh Pant (14 batting off 29) will need some support from the long Indian tail to add some valuable runs on the fifth morning.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Complain About Bad Light From Lord's Balcony During 2nd Test | WATCH VIDEO

See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 5 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 2nd Test Day 5 2021 Live, IND vs ENG live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch2nd Test Day 5 live match, 2nd Test Day 5 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 5 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 2nd Test Day 5 between India vs England from Lord’s, London here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Needs to be Little More Selective With His Shots in Test Cricket, Says Batting Coach Vikram Rathour

Also Read - India vs England Match Highlights 2nd Test Day 4 From Lord's: India Take 154-Run Lead at Stumps But England on Top

Live Updates

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 2nd Test Score, Day 5 Updates: LUNCH! Who would’ve thought that India will dominate this session after losing Rishabh Pant’s departure, but Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah made it happen with their top-class knocks. Marvellous show from Shami and Bumrah as India scored 105 runs in 26 overs today so far. IND 364 and 286/8 lead ENG (391) by 259 Runs at Lunch. Shami 52*, Bumrah 30*

  • 5:28 PM IST

    Absolute Madness at Lord’s!

    Image
    Credit: Twitter/@ICC
  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 2nd Test Score, Day 5 Updates: FIFTY! And Mohammed Shami completes his fifty with a maximum. Absolutely marvellous from Shami as he slammed a 90-meter plus six to reach the milestone. England are feeling a lot of pressure as the lead has also crossed the 250-mark. IND 283/8 in 106 Overs

  • 5:21 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 2nd Test Score, Day 5 Updates: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are now having fun as they are batting with total ease. The duo is not taking any major risks and still managing to score runs. Anderson has tried almost everything so far. IND 271/8 in 105 overs

  • 5:18 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 2nd Test Score, Day 5 Updates: And Mohammed Shami has decided to attack Moeen Ali as he lofts it over long-on for a boundary. It will be tough to control Shami now. Meanwhile, Bumrah continues to raise the bar for himself in the middle. IND 270/8 in 104 overs

  • 5:11 PM IST

    WHAT A SHOW!

    Image
    Image
    Credit: Twitter/@BCCI
  • 5:08 PM IST
    LIVE Score India vs England 2nd Test Day 5 Updates: 50-Run Stand between Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. What a show from the Indian pace spearheads with the bat in their hand. Truly Marvelous. IND 259/8 in 102 overs
  • 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 2nd Test Score, Day 5 Updates: Mohammed Shami is now having fun and has played a couple of exquisite shots against Jimmy Anderson. Joe Root is under immense pressure at the moment as nothing is going in England’s favour. IND 257/8 in 101 overs

  • 5:02 PM IST

    LIVE Score India vs England 2nd Test Day 5 Updates: 250 comes up for India! And things are going very smooth for Shami and Bumrah at the moment. England bowlers are extremely frustrated and Jimmy Anderson finally comes into the attack. IND 250/8 in 100 overs

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 2nd Test Score, Day 5 Updates: Moeen Ali comes into the attack but still no James Anderson. Mohammed Shami is playing some proper cricketing shots as the Indian players are applauding his and Bumrah’s efforts and Bumrah from the Lord’s balcony. IND 237/8 in 97 overs