IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES

London: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 5 score and updates from Lord’s Ground, London. Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be the player to look out for on the final day of Lord’s Test as India look to extend their lead. Pant has done the same for India on several occasions and team management wants to replicate that on Monday too. Meanwhile, on Day 4, The seasoned duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane found much-needed runs from their bats to rescue India from a perilous position and give their team a fighting chance in the second Test against England. Pujara (45 off 206) and Rahane (61 off 146) thrived under tremendous pressure to bat for almost 50 overs for a 100-run stand, taking the game to day five. When bad light forced early stumps on day four, India reached 181 for six, leading England by 154 runs. Rishabh Pant (14 batting off 29) will need some support from the long Indian tail to add some valuable runs on the fifth morning.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Complain About Bad Light From Lord's Balcony During 2nd Test | WATCH VIDEO

See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 5 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 2nd Test Day 5 2021 Live, IND vs ENG live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch2nd Test Day 5 live match, 2nd Test Day 5 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 5 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 2nd Test Day 5 between India vs England from Lord’s, London here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Needs to be Little More Selective With His Shots in Test Cricket, Says Batting Coach Vikram Rathour