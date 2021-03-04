Here you can check the Live Score of India vs England 2021 4th Test, Day 1 and latest match updates. Also you can follow the live blog and match summary from Ahmedabad and check the details of 4th Test. Other information that you can search for are the Live Streaming Details of IND vs ENG 4th Test in Motera. Check Cricket Score and Updates IND vs ENG 2021 India vs England Score, 4th Test, Day 1. Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs England 2021, 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score match between India and England being played at Narendra Modi Stadium. Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs England 4th Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Online And on TV

Live Updates

  • 12:51 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Updates: Pace in Mohammed Siraj and spin in Ravichandran Ashwin currently in operation right now. Ben Stokes has consumed 79 deliveries for 33 runs while Ollie Pope is on 4 off 12. England are 88/4 in 34 overs.

  • 12:29 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: WICKET! Mohammed Siraj traps Jonny Bairstow in front and the on-field umpire raises the dreaded finger. After some deliberation, Bairstow goes for the review. And it’s umpire’s call. This one cam back in sharply after pitching. Bairstow scored 28 off 67 with six fours. England 78/4 in 28.1 overs

  • 12:25 PM IST

    India vs England 2021 Live Updates: India have burned through both their reviews now. India captain Virat Kohli was convinced to take the DRS after the on-field turned down an lbw appeal against Ben Stokes. However, that the impact was outside off and hence no need to go any further. Score 78/3 in 28 overs

  • 12:14 PM IST

    We are back with the second session. Ravichandran Ashwin kicks off the proceedings with his fourth over of the day off which England take one run. Score 75/3 in 26 overs

  • 11:33 AM IST

    That’s Lunch On Day 1. England are in the rebuilding mode with Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes braving the India bowlers. Bairstow has left behind a series of two straight ducks to be unbeaten on 28 off 64 and alongside him is Stokes on 24 off 40. England are 74/3 in 25 overs but there was a time when they must had a flashback of the disaster of the 3rd Test as they folded for low totals across the two innings. Their openers fell to Axar Patel before captain Joe Root was trapped lbw off Siraj. In 12.1 overs, the tourists were 30/3 but then Bairstow and Stokes combined to start the repair work. Stokes even gave Ashwin the charge and creamed him for a six. The current partnership is worth 44 for the fourth wickets.

  • 11:13 AM IST

    Ashwin vs Stokes: The England allrounder makes an early statement. Gives the offspinner the charge and deposits over mid-off for a six.

  • 11:02 AM IST

    50 up for England in 17 overs. But they have also lost three wickets as well including that of captain Root. Openers getting dismissed cheaply was purely their fault for playing bad shots. Dom Sibley played for the turn and Zak Crawley miscued after dancing down the track. However, Root was well set-up by Mohammed Siraj as he was trapped lbw. As of now, England have Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes marshalling the innings. These two have to build a good partnership to put the innings on the track. However, before that they have to ensure the morning session ends without any further damage.

  • 10:53 AM IST

    Live Score And Updates: England 45/3 in 15 overs. Some heated exchanges between Ben Stokes and India captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. Lots of smiles but we know the reason behind that. Stokes said something to Siraj after he finished his fourth over and Kohli butted in to defend his bowler. Words were exchanged, Kohli took off his shades. But the umpire intervened and defused the tension.

  • 10:38 AM IST

    IND vs ENG LIVE: WICKET! Right after the first drinks-break, Mohammed Siraj has provided a big-big breakthrough for India with the scalp of Joe Root. England captain rapped on the pads and India appeal, the umpire agrees and raises his finger. Root consults with his partner Bairstow and decides against reviewing the call. Root scored 5 off 9 with one four. England have lost their third wicket after winning the toss. Score 30/3 in 12.1 overs.