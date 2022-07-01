India vs England 5th Test Live Streaming Cricket

Never before has he navigated the choppy waters of leadership but Jasprit Bumrah will certainly like to showcase his captaincy acumen while leading a slightly under-prepared India against a vastly improved England in the rescheduled fifth Test, starting here on Friday. India were leading the five-match series 2-1 when multiple Covid-19 cases in their camp led to the postponement of the final game which was a part of the World Test Championship. Nine months have passed since and a lot of water has flown through the Thames with the then captain Virat Kohli relinquishing Test captaincy. His successor, Rohit Sharma, is missing out on this game after testing positive for Covid-19.Also Read - LIVE Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Match, Day 1: Iyer's Cameo Ends; Pant Key to Decent Total

When is India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will start from Monday, July 1. Also Read - ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill Will be Disappointed With His Shot Selection, Ravi Shastri Assesses India Opener's Dismissal

What are the timings of the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will start at 3 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 PM. Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test: No Rain Now, Confirmation on Start Time Awaited

Where is India vs England 5th Test match being played?

The India vs England 5th Test match will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the squads for the India vs England 5thTest match?

India: Rohit Sharma (Ruled Out), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Risabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), KS Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Mohd, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

England: Ben Stokes (Captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matty Potts, Olli Pope.

Live Updates

James Anderson strikes again, sends Shreyas Iyer back to the pavilion.

Shreyas Iyer departs visitors need to look at the game and now have to work to make a big partnership to come back in the game.

Seems like the Indian batters are making a comeback in the innings, Pant and Iyer are now in attacking mode.

Just after coming to the ground Shreyas Iyer started hitting the ball to the boundary.

Virat Kohli departs by making just 11 runs, seems like the visitors are not in good position as of now

Virat Kohli again comes with a boundary.

Rishabh Pant of the mark with a single.

Rishabh Pant comes to bat. All eyes on Pant now.

The match has been started again as just after starting the game Hanuma Vihari departs, seems like the visitors are struggling in the game

The rain has been stopped but the weather in Birmingham is not looking good.

Expected rain again in Birmingham at 1:27 PM GMT +1 and it could last for 31 minutes approximately.

The Rain has stopped the will likely start after Lunch.

Will the match start after an hour? As per the weather reports the rain will stop in an hour.

Jimmy vs Virat was interrupted by rain in Birmingham.

Rain has brought an early lunch after James Anderson removed India’s openers at Edgbaston

India loses early two wickets the visitors will be in trouble if the batters will not work to make a long partnership.

The match is delayed due to rain.

Virat Kohli off the mark with a single run.

Virat Kohli is now facing James Anderson. Whoooot a ballllll!!!!

Pujara Departs by making 13 out of 46 runs. Jimmy picked up again, the Indian opener is going back to the pavilion. It’s Anderson vs Kohli again.

Ooops Dropped..

India is now working to build the partnership Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pujara and Vihari have rebuild after India lost Gill early in the first 30 minutes.

Anderson removes Gill early. Gill could have left that one. Anderson is making the ball talk.

India off to a good start, but again too early to be speaking on these terms. An extremely crucial first hour here.

England won the toss and opts to bowl first. Chetshwar Pujara comes in place of Rohit Sharma.

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara comes to open the innings for India.

After one over India is 4 without loss.

Stuart Broad comes to bowl the second over, It was an economical over. After 2 India is 5 for no loss.