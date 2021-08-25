India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming Cricket

The excitement of Test cricket continues as India will lock horns against England in the third match of the five-match Test series on Wednesday. The thrilling series has lived up to its hype so far as India are already 1-0 up in the series after the first two games. The hosts suffered a massive blow on Monday as pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third match. Saqib Mahmood is expected to replace him in the playing XI. While David Malan will bat at no 3 after England dropped Dominic Sibley from the squad. Meanwhile, India are looking stronger than the hosts and are expected to play with the same XI from the Lord’s Test. The weather will also play a big role in the match as India has often struggled in the batting department under cloudy conditions with a swing on offer in England. Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs England 3rd Test match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.Also Read - LIVE Score IND vs ENG 3rd Test Today, Day 1 Live Updates Leeds: Anderson Strikes, Rahul Falls For a Duck; England Hurt India

When is India vs England 3rd Test match?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will start from Wednesday, August 25. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips England vs India 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Test Match at Headingley 3:30 PM IST August 25 Wednesday

What are the timings of the India vs England 3rd Test match?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will start at 03:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 03:00 PM. Also Read - India vs England 3rd Test, Headingly, Leeds Weather Forecast Day 1: IND vs ENG Likely Playing XIs, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Toss Timing

Where is the India vs England 3rd Test match being played?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 3rd Test match?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 3rd Test match?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the squads for the India vs England 3rd Test match?

England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw.