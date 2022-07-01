India vs England 5th Test Live Streaming Cricket

Never before has he navigated the choppy waters of leadership but Jasprit Bumrah will certainly like to showcase his captaincy acumen while leading a slightly under-prepared India against a vastly improved England in the rescheduled fifth Test, starting here on Friday. India were leading the five-match series 2-1 when multiple Covid-19 cases in their camp led to the postponement of the final game which was a part of the World Test Championship. Nine months have passed since and a lot of water has flown through the Thames with the then captain Virat Kohli relinquishing Test captaincy. His successor, Rohit Sharma, is missing out on this game after testing positive for Covid-19.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1 Blog: Rain Threat Looms as India Look to Complete Unfinished Business

When is India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will start from Monday, July 1. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips England vs India 5th Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Test Match at Edgbaston Stadium 3 PM IST July 01 Friday

What are the timings of the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will start at 3 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 PM. Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test: No Rain Now But Threat Looms

Where is India vs England 5th Test match being played?

The India vs England 5th Test match will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the squads for the India vs England 5thTest match?

India: Rohit Sharma (Ruled Out), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Risabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), KS Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Mohd, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

England: Ben Stokes (Captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matty Potts, Olli Pope.