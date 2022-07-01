India vs England 5th Test Live Streaming Cricket

Never before has he navigated the choppy waters of leadership but Jasprit Bumrah will certainly like to showcase his captaincy acumen while leading a slightly under-prepared India against a vastly improved England in the rescheduled fifth Test, starting here on Friday. India were leading the five-match series 2-1 when multiple Covid-19 cases in their camp led to the postponement of the final game which was a part of the World Test Championship. Nine months have passed since and a lot of water has flown through the Thames with the then captain Virat Kohli relinquishing Test captaincy. His successor, Rohit Sharma, is missing out on this game after testing positive for Covid-19.Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test: Match Delayed Due To Rain

When is India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will start from Monday, July 1. Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1 Blog: Rain Stops Play

What are the timings of the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will start at 3 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 PM. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli on Cusp of Completing 2000 Test Runs Against England

Where is India vs England 5th Test match being played?

The India vs England 5th Test match will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the squads for the India vs England 5thTest match?

India: Rohit Sharma (Ruled Out), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Risabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), KS Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Mohd, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

England: Ben Stokes (Captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matty Potts, Olli Pope.

Live Updates

The match is delayed due to rain.

Virat Kohli off the mark with a single run.

Virat Kohli is now facing James Anderson. Whoooot a ballllll!!!!

Pujara Departs by making 13 out of 46 runs. Jimmy picked up again, the Indian opener is going back to the pavilion. It’s Anderson vs Kohli again.

Ooops Dropped..

India is now working to build the partnership Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pujara and Vihari have rebuild after India lost Gill early in the first 30 minutes.

Anderson removes Gill early. Gill could have left that one. Anderson is making the ball talk.

India off to a good start, but again too early to be speaking on these terms. An extremely crucial first hour here.

England won the toss and opts to bowl first. Chetshwar Pujara comes in place of Rohit Sharma.

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara comes to open the innings for India.

After one over India is 4 without loss.

Stuart Broad comes to bowl the second over, It was an economical over. After 2 India is 5 for no loss.