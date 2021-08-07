LIVE India vs England Scores and Updates, 1st Test, Day 4

Nottingham: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England, 1st Test match, Day 4. India scored 278 runs in their first innings after the fifties from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja and thus the visitors took a lead of 95 runs. KL Rahul, who is playing Test cricket after a long gap of two years, was able to grab his chance with both hands as he scored a fine knock of 84 runs in the absence of Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal. Jasprit Bumrah scored a vital knock of 28 runs, which is his best Test score, to propel India’s lead whereas Ollie Robinson scalped a five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the Test match. Earlier, England was skittled out for a paltry score of 183 runs after Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat first. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were the pick of the Indian bowlers as they snared four and three wickets respectively. Joe Root had scored 64 runs but none of the other England batsmen could go past the 50-run mark.Also Read - Trent Bridge, Nottingham Weather Forecast India vs England, Day 4: Will Rain Continue to Interrupt Play?

