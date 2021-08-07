India vs England Live Score and Updates, 1st Test, Day 4

Nottingham: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England, 1st Test match, Day 4. India scored 278 runs in their first innings after the fifties from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja and thus the visitors took a lead of 95 runs. KL Rahul, who is playing Test cricket after a long gap of two years, was able to grab his chance with both hands as he scored a fine knock of 84 runs in the absence of Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal. Jasprit Bumrah scored a vital knock of 28 runs, which is his best Test score, to propel India’s lead whereas Ollie Robinson scalped a five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the Test match. Earlier, England was skittled out for a paltry score of 183 runs after Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat first. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were the pick of the Indian bowlers as they snared four and three wickets respectively. Joe Root had scored 64 runs but none of the other England batsmen could go past the 50-run mark.Also Read - Trent Bridge, Nottingham Weather Forecast India vs England, Day 4: Will Rain Continue to Interrupt Play?

Live Updates

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Scores and Updates, 1st Test, Day 4: India are in desperate search of a wicket as they are now going all guns blazing with Bumrah and Siraj from different ends. Joe Root is looking all calm and composed as India will look to breach Dominic Sibley’s defence at the moment. ENG 133/2 in 44 overs

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test, Day 4 Updates From Trent Bridge: India resumed the bowling after lunch with an interesting pair as Jasprit Bumrah joins Ravindra Jadeja from the other end. England looked very comfortable at the moment as they have crawled back in the game. ENG 127/2 in 42 overs

  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test, Day 4 Updates From Trent Bridge: Ravindra Jadeja to bowl the first over after Lunch.

  • 6:04 PM IST

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test, Day 4 Updates From Trent Bridge: LUNCH BREAK! This has been one of the best knocks from Joe Root so far. He has been in total control and puts England in a comfortable position at Lunch despite losing early two wickets. The Indian bowlers failed to capitalize after picking early wickets. ENG 119/2 in 40 overs

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Scores and Updates, 1st Test, Day 4: Joe Root completes his 51st Test fifty and a quicker one this time in 69 balls. Root’s counter-attacking approach has worked in his favour so far. Mohammed Shami is feeling some pressure now against the English skipper. ENG 118/2 in 38 overs

  • 5:17 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test, Day 4 Updates From Trent Bridge: Maybe it’s time for Virat Kohli to brought back Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj or Mohammed Shami into attack as England batters are looking well settled at the moment with a 50-run plus partnership between Root and Sibley. ENG 105/2 in 36 overs

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test, Day 4 Updates From Trent Bridge: A desperate review from Virat Kohli as Ravindra Jadeja forced him to take one. The impact was well outside off-stump and Joe Root survives. ENG 95/2 in 33 overs

  • 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test, Day 4 Updates From Trent Bridge: Excellent review from Dominic Sibley as he managed to overturn the umpire’s original decision. Good deliver from Shardul but it was missing leg stump as the third umpire ordered to change the decision. ENG 91/2 in 32 overs

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test, Day 4 Updates From Trent Bridge: Shardul Thakur has been the least effective of the Indian bowlers so far today as he failed to get anything from the pitch and the batters in the middle are playing him quite comfortably. IND 88/2 in 30 overs