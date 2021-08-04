Live Cricket Score & Updates India vs England 1st Test, Day 1

Nottingham: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st Test match between India and England, which will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Joe Root is looking solid for England but Shami provided the wicket of Dan Lawrence right after the Tea break. Injury-stricken India, yet to get their reinforcements, will take on England in the first Test from Wednesday with hopes of ending a streak of series losses that extend to 2011. Even as they have conquered Australia twice over the last decade, India has managed to win just two of the 14 Tests they have played in England. They have drawn one and lost 12. It will be a tough task to beat England in England considering that India is struggling to find an opener to provide stability and a pace-bowling all-rounder who can bring in the balance. One thing going for India is that they have managed to spend some time in England.Also Read - Highlights Hockey Women's Semi-final Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Spirited India Lose 1-2 vs Argentina, To Play For Bronze

