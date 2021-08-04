Live Cricket Score & Updates India vs England 1st Test, Day 1

Nottingham: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 1st Test match between India and England, which will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Jasprit Bumrah has sent back Rory Burns for a duck as he plumbed in front of the wickets. Joe Root has won the toss and he has decided to bat first. Injury-stricken India, yet to get their reinforcements, will take on England in the first Test from Wednesday with hopes of ending a streak of series losses that extend to 2011. Even as they have conquered Australia twice over the last decade, India have managed to win just two of the 14 Tests they have played in England. They have drawn one and lost 12.

It will be a tough task to beat England in England considering that India are struggling to find an opener to provide stability and a pace-bowling all-rounder who can bring in the balance.

One thing going for India is that they have managed to spend some time in England.

On all the recent three tours — 2011, 2014 and 2018 — acclimatisation to the weather conditions was a worry. No wonder, India lost the series on all three occasions.

However, the World Test Championship (WTC) final as well as a one-and-a-half month-long break after that has given India the time to understand the changing weather patterns as skipper Virat Kohli himself claimed in the media interaction on the eve of the first Test.

The main worry before India then is the opening batting.

After Shubman Gill returned home due to injury in his left leg, Mayank Agarwal, who was the other opener available suffered a concussion after being hit on his head during a net session on Monday. He was ruled out from the Test. Gill’s replacement Prithvi Shaw is yet to join the squad.

With India adamant in playing Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3, the available options to face the new ball with Rohit Sharma are KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari. Rahul has opened in the past and scored a century in the fifth and final Test at the Oval while opening the innings. He is a prime candidate although there have been talks about him being more suitable for the middle-order.

Vihari is the other batsman who can be used to see off the new ball. He has done the opening duties in Australia during the 2018-19 series but opening in England is very different from opening in Australia.

The Dukes ball moves a lot and although Vihari has the experience of county games with Warwickshire this season, his returns weren’t encouraging. Also, he didn’t open the batting for Warwickshire.

India could also draft in Shardul Thakur to add some balance as they lack a pace-bowling all-rounder. It will be important to see how the pitch behaves. Trent Bridge is the only venue where India have remained unbeaten over the last two tours — in 2014 and 2018. They drew the series opener here in 2014 and won the third Test in 2018.

Skipper Virat Kohli has said that the playing XI will be announced only on Wednesday ahead of the toss. It makes sense because the true nature of the pitch will be evident only before the toss.

Live Updates

  • 3:47 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Zak Crawley gets off to the mark as well as England. ENG 1-1 after 3 overs.

  • 3:45 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Zak Crawley comes to the crease as Mohammed Shami shares the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah. England is yet to get off the mark after 2.3 overs. Solid start from the visitors.

  • 3:36 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: We are all set. Jasprit Bumrah has given a perfect start to India as he has plumbed Rory Burns in front of the wickets. Richard Kettleborough has given him out on the field. Burns decided to review but it returns as umpire’s call. ENG 0-1 after 0.4 overs.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: KL Rahul was expected to play in place of Mayank Agarwal, who was ruled out due to concussion. There is no place for Ravichandran Ashwin. Shardul Thakur gets a place in the playing XI whereas Mohammed Siraj is also included. So no Ishant Sharma in the final XI.

  • 3:08 PM IST
    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

    England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
  • 3:05 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Joe Root has won the toss and he has decided to bat first. Playing XI coming up shortly.

  • 3:02 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hinted that Shardul Thakur could play in the first Test. We are all set for the toss now.

  • 2:54 PM IST
    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: On the other hand, England suffered a huge blow as their talisman all-rounder Ben Stokes has decided to take an indefinite break from international cricket due to mental health. Furthermore, Jofra Archer is also out of action due to elbow injury.
  • 2:49 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: India had played with two spinners in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and that decision backfired as Jadeja could not come into the contest with the ball.