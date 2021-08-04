Live Cricket Score & Updates India vs England 1st Test, Day 1

Nottingham: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st Test match between India and England, which will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Zak Crawley and Do Sibley have done after the early wicket of Rory Burns. Joe Root has won the toss and he has decided to bat first. Injury-stricken India, yet to get their reinforcements, will take on England in the first Test from Wednesday with hopes of ending a streak of series losses that extend to 2011. Even as they have conquered Australia twice over the last decade, India has managed to win just two of the 14 Tests they have played in England. They have drawn one and lost 12. It will be a tough task to beat England in England considering that India is struggling to find an opener to provide stability and a pace-bowling all-rounder who can bring in the balance. One thing going for India is that they have managed to spend some time in England.Also Read - Highlights Hockey Women's Semi-final Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Spirited India Lose 1-2 vs Argentina, To Play For Bronze

Live Updates

  • 5:14 PM IST
    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: India has taken another review. Pant has convinced Kohli to go for the review. And there is a spike in the ultra edge. The umpire will reverse his decision on this occasion. Siraj gets the big wicket of Zak Crawley for 27 runs. ENG 42-2 after 21 Overs.
  • 5:10 PM IST
    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: There is no bat. The impact is the umpire’s call and the wicket is missing. India has lost their review.
  • 5:09 PM IST
    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: India has taken the review. Kohli is confident that Siraj has got Crawley here.
  • 4:59 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Shardul Thakur was getting the swing in his first over but couldn’t land the ball in the right areas after bowling a jaffa on the first ball. Indian bowlers have been a bit unlucky as they are beating the bat consistently but are not getting the edge. ENG 37-1 (18 Overs)

  • 4:48 PM IST
    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Shardul Thakur comes into the bowling attack. Can he find some swing? England has been solid after losing their opening wicket. ENG 33-1 after 15 overs.
  • 4:40 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Beauty from Mohammed Shami but he doesn’t get Zak Crawley’s outside edge. Shami has been a bit unlucky.

  • 4:34 PM IST
    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: FOUR. A perfect drive from Zak Crawley. Good weight transfer onto the front foot and leans into a fine drive. The lanky batsman is growing in confidence. ENG 29-1 after 13 overs.
  • 4:31 PM IST
    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Yes Kohli makes the change. Mohammed Siraj comes into the attack. He has impressed with his skills and he makes his debut in England.
  • 4:30 PM IST
    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: So both Bumrah and Shami have bowled six overs each. Will Kohli change the bowling attack now? ENG 24-1 after 12 overs.
  • 4:20 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: This is a good comeback from Engalnd after losing the opening wicket of Rory Burns. Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley have negotiated the first 10 overs. ENG 22-1 after 10 overs.